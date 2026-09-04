Tea lovers can now drink AI- assisted tea

Why is AI- enabled tea monitoring significant?

This tripartite agreement with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, is an important step reflecting scientific development and its influence in agriculture. With this, the main aim is to resolve age-old problems faced by the tea plantations which include crops stress, pest management and yield estimation. Moreover the data collected through science and on-ground reporting, can turn into a valuable repository and statistics that could help influence future policies in a technology-driven tea sector. So, are you ready for your first flush that is scientifically approved?