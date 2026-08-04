Tracing the legacy of Bengaluru through its five oldest pubs

Before the advent of grand micro-breweries dominated the skyline, Bengaluru acquired its reputation of being the pub capital of India due to quaint heritage pubs. The city developed a nightlife culture in the years that followed its independence by evolving from mere social clubs into community centres. We take you through five of the oldest and most revered watering holes is the way this evolution occurred.
This journey starts off with Dewar’s Bar, which came up in the colonial era to become the grand old father of the drinking culture here. Even though it had to shut down operations in 2011 after remaining open for 78 years, it was one place which was known for its mutton chops and imported spirits served to its regular patrons. It set the template for social drinking venues in the city.
Coming from such colonial origins, Chin Lung came up in 1956 on Residency Road to remain the oldest surviving pub in Bengaluru. It set about creating a community bar culture of affordability in an age when nightlife was still far away from being a huge commercial enterprise.
However, the true revolution in draught beer came in 1986 when an entrepreneur named Ashok Sadhwani opened The Pub in Church Street. Prior to that, the residents could enjoy drinks only in expensive five-star hotels. This innovation was associated with the arrival of fresh draught beer offered by United Breweries. Thus, this innovation democratised nightlife by offering luxury atmospheres with affordable prices.
In 1989, the culture turned towards music and arts with Collin Timms' founding of Pecos in Rest House Road. At first, Collin found it hard to draw customers to his bar, but he managed to solve this problem by playing some of his own retro rock music. It was a brilliant idea that turned the dark, vintage pub into the home of artists, writers and rock lovers. Now, the surviving bar is still the same place where one can enjoy chilled draught beer surrounded by the posters donated by fans of old blues.
As the next decade approached, Sherlock’s Pub appeared in Frazer Town to complete the British pub aesthetic. With its exposed brick walls and metal barrels as seats, the surviving bar successfully merged the colonial atmosphere with modern entertainments desired by the young generation.
Whereas contemporary roofs provide experimental menus and flashy designs, one gains the experience of history by spending time in these remaining heritage pubs. They offer lived-in charm, nostalgic music and the authentic soul of a city that taught an entire nation how to celebrate the evening.