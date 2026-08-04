Tracing the legacy of Bengaluru through its five oldest pubs

Before the advent of grand micro-breweries dominated the skyline, Bengaluru acquired its reputation of being the pub capital of India due to quaint heritage pubs. The city developed a nightlife culture in the years that followed its independence by evolving from mere social clubs into community centres. We take you through five of the oldest and most revered watering holes is the way this evolution occurred.

How heritage watering holes shaped the pub capital of India

This journey starts off with Dewar’s Bar, which came up in the colonial era to become the grand old father of the drinking culture here. Even though it had to shut down operations in 2011 after remaining open for 78 years, it was one place which was known for its mutton chops and imported spirits served to its regular patrons. It set the template for social drinking venues in the city.

Coming from such colonial origins, Chin Lung came up in 1956 on Residency Road to remain the oldest surviving pub in Bengaluru. It set about creating a community bar culture of affordability in an age when nightlife was still far away from being a huge commercial enterprise.