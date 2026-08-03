Kunal Kamra moves Bengaluru stand-up shows to Koramangala following venue opposition

Comedian Kunal Kamra has formally announced the cancellation of his events in Whitefield, Bengaluru, after shifting his comedy event to Koramangala amidst strong opposition from the right-wing activists. This decision is taken by him amid increasing tension about his performances in the city for the past few days.

Kunal Kamra moves Bengaluru shows to Koramangala

On Sunday, Kunal visited Whitefield police station and informed the authorities about his decision to not perform at the scheduled venue URU Whitefield. “He came to the police station and informed us that he has decided to cancel the event scheduled in Whitefield due to opposition from Hindutva activists,” a senior police official told a news publication.