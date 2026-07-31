What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 31 to August 6

From soulful music and thought-provoking theatre to live storytelling, photography and immersive cultural experiences, Bengaluru’s events calendar has something for every kind of arts enthusiast this week. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a concert, explore an exhibition or discover new creative perspectives, here are seven events worth checking out.
Framed façades
Celebrating 20 years of craftsmanship, photographer BRS Sreenag looks back on his journey with the Exhibition of Architectural Photography and Light. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the making of his distinctive architectural photographs, alongside insightful workshops and engaging panel discussions. Entry free, RSVP ahead. July 31 to August 3, 11 am onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Musical memento
Step into a mystical world created by Guru Smruthi as the classical music festival presents Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. Renowned harikatha performer Vishaka Hari will present a harikatha based on Shri Krishna compositions by Vaggeyakaras. Expect a soulful performance weaving together stories, music, philosophy and devotion. INR 499 onwards. August 2, 10 am. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Tale tellers
Join actor Ashish Vidyarthi as he captivates audiences with Kahanibaaz — a live storytelling session filled with dramatic narration, a powerful voice, humour and heartfelt human connections. Drawing from real-life experiences, Kahanibaaz promises to inspire, entertain and leave audiences emotionally moved. INR 499 onwards. August 2, 7 pm. At Mother Tekla Auditorium, Brunton Road.
Poetic passion
Jagriti Theatre joins hands with Munich’s META theatre to enact a production titled The Waste Land. Inspired by TS Eliot’s poem, the production aims to retain the intention of the verses while giving their Indian audience a more compelling outlook on our world and the chaos we live in today. INR 500. July 30 to August 2, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Ramagondanahalli.
Melodic minds
OOTB Soundboard returns for the second edition of its symposium — bringing together music and arts educators for a thoughtfully curated programme. Featuring workshops by Sandhya Surendran and MD Pallavi, alongside panel discussions and fireside chats — the event offers arts practitioners a space to connect, learn and exchange ideas. INR 1,800. August 2, 10 am onwards. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.
Soulful serenades
The city’s own homeboys — Swarathma — are back on stage! Promising a night that is both immersive and unforgettable, the band’s music blends folk and classical influences with hints of blues rock and reggae, making for a lively evening of music. INR 499 onwards. July 31, 8 pm. DND – The Venue, Sarjapur Road.
Music mania
Step into the glamour, glitter and music of Bollywood as Nikhil Mehta — popularly known as DJ Aerreo — takes over Sunburn Union. Dance the night away to some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster hits and soak in an evening of celebration. INR 1,000 onwards. July 31, 7 pm . At Koramangala.
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