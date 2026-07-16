What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 17 to July 23

Whether you're in the mood for art, live music, theatre, dance, shopping or food, Bengaluru has a packed weekend lined up. From immersive exhibitions and thought-provoking performances to handcrafted treasures, rock concerts and exciting culinary experiences, the city offers something for every kind of explorer. Here's a look at seven events and experiences to add to your plans this week.
Craft calling
Spend your afternoons splurging at Vastram — an ongoing silk, cotton and handloom exhibition. Think of handlooms, handicrafts and jewellery, saris and khadi — they have it all. Also look forward to beautiful Jaipur block prints, mul mul, chanderi, madhubhani paintings, kurja pavings and much more. Entry free. On till July 26, 10 am onwards. At Sri Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantapa, Dasarahalli.
Under the spotlight
Unheard voices. Unexpressed feelings. Undiscussed conversations. Behind Closed Doors, presented by In The Auto Productions is a play that deeply explores the emotional, psychological and familial dynamics affected by domestic violence. Witness this raw, intimate and thought-provoking piece, all set to bring a fatal confrontation with the deepest wounds the world has ever seen. INR 300 onwards. July 17. 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Art for all
The Art Bengaluru Collective presents ABC Chitra-Colors — a multi-art show, for the second time. The exhibition features over 300 artworks — with various styles such as mixed media, acrylics, water colours and charcoal — brought to life by over 45 artists, both seasoned and first-timers, across India. Experience a visual confluence of art, storytelling and interactive time at this immersive showcase. Entry free. July 17 to 19, 10 am to 7 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.
Rock revolution
Rock titans Avial mark their return to the city, promising an evening of fun, high energy and most importantly great music. The Malayalam rock band will be featuring a line up of fan favourites such as Nada Nada, Chekele, Ettam Pattu and so many more. INR 899 onwards. July 18, 7 pm. At Hamilton Cocktail Bar, Whitefield.
New beginnings
The stage is set for Ananya Sharma’s rangapravesha, which will showcase her talent and formally mark her entry into the classical world of bharatnatiyam. She is a disciple of Abhinaya Natarajan, the distinguished dance guru and artiste of Natarajarangam School of Dance. Witness the magic of mudras, jathis and abhinaya integrated into this immersive storytelling. Entry free. July 18, 3.30 pm. At New Horizon College of Engineering Auditorium, Marathahalli.
Porto perfecto
Helen & Lorena’s Place recently opened its doors in the city, becoming India’s first Porto-Spanish Crafthouse. The menu features mouth-watering plates from the coasts of Portugal and Spain. Look forward to delicacies like Andalusian Garlic Prawns, Lamb Merguez Sausage Skewers, Octopus à la Plancha along with some baked goods as well. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Sarjapur Road.
Funky fusion
The Middle Room turns a year old and to celebrate this grand occasion they are organising a two day festival — Middle Room Festival — filled with music, culture and a vibrant community to party along with. Come watch live bands perform amid DJ sets and vinyl collections. INR 3,009 onwards. July 18 to 20, 3 pm onwards. At KH Road.
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