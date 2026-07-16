What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 17 to July 23

New beginnings

The stage is set for Ananya Sharma’s rangapravesha, which will showcase her talent and formally mark her entry into the classical world of bharatnatiyam. She is a disciple of Abhinaya Natarajan, the distinguished dance guru and artiste of Natarajarangam School of Dance. Witness the magic of mudras, jathis and abhinaya integrated into this immersive storytelling. Entry free. July 18, 3.30 pm. At New Horizon College of Engineering Auditorium, Marathahalli.