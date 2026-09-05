The toddy-shop food trail: Dishes to try at Kerala’s traditional kallu shaps

Seafood is where things get particularly interesting. Ask what has come in fresh and look beyond the familiar fish fry. Karimeen, Kerala's pearl spot, can arrive fried, grilled or prepared as meen pollichathu, where the marinated fish is wrapped in a banana leaf and cooked with spices. Prawns, squid, mussels, clams and anchovies also make regular appearances. Kallummakkaya ularthiyath, a spicy preparation of mussels, and chemmeen roast are particularly good choices if you spot them.

The beauty of a toddy shop is that the food often follows what is available locally. Around the backwaters, duck and freshwater fish are worth looking for. In parts of central Kerala, pork with koorka or kaya can turn up. Along the coast, the seafood selection can change with the day's catch. That is why asking the person taking your order what is freshest is often more useful than arriving with a fixed list.

Vegetarians have fewer options, but there is still plenty to eat. Kappa, kachil, or yam, and chembu, or colocasia, may be served with chutneys, including a punchy kanthari chilli chutney. Kachil and kappa are particularly good at carrying strong flavours, and kanthari brings the kind of heat that makes you reach for another bite almost immediately.

And then there is the porotta. Flaky, layered and wonderfully suited to mopping up gravy, it is almost impossible to resist alongside beef curry, chicken curry or a rich roast. If you want something less indulgent, look for simple vegetable preparations, though traditional toddy shops tend to lean heavily towards seafood and meat.

As for the toddy itself, it is the fermented sap of the coconut palm and has a naturally sweet, mildly alcoholic character. Some places may also have fresh, unfermented coconut sap, depending on availability.

The best way to approach a kallu shop is without overplanning. Order the kappa, ask about the day's fish, choose a meat roast and add a porotta or two. Then sit back and let the kitchen do the rest. Kerala's toddy-shop food is not trying to be delicate, and that is precisely its charm.