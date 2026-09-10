Lane Cake: How this boozy American dessert became a literary icon

Steeped in rich Southern heritage and celebrated for its decadent, complex flavour profile, the Lane cake stands as one of America's most iconic regional desserts. Featuring multiple tiers of delicate white sponge layered with a luscious, fruit-and-custard filling and generously laced with bourbon, this historic bake offers a fascinating glimpse into culinary tradition.

Tracing the storied journey of America’s Lane Cake

Created over a century ago by Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama, the dessert originally debuted under the name "prize cake" after winning first place at a Georgia county fair. Lane later published the recipe in her 1898 cookbook titled Some Good Things To Eat. Its fame skyrocketed globally decades later when author Harper Lee famously featured it in her 1960 novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, cementing its place in literary and culinary history alike.

Furthermore, it has captivated taste buds across the American South, even winning over former President Jimmy Carter, and its various adaptations have graced the cover of magazines multiple times.