A cloud bakery that turns childhood memories into refined little masterpieces

Pencil Box Pastries, a cloud bakery tucked away in Nungambakkam, is a love letter to both childhood memories and refined pastry techniques. The brainchild of chef Rupashree Adam, the brand is as personal as it is playful, blending nostalgia from her 90’s Chennai childhood with the precision she honed at Le Cordon Bleu and during five years working in New Zealand.

A bakery built on memory, melted chocolate and meticulous care

The story begins with the Malti’s Brownie, arguably the crown jewel of the menu. This isn’t just a brownie; it’s a masterclass in balance and texture. Made with 54% Belgian couverture chocolate, the top features a delicate crust, a slightly crisp, lightly salted layer that gives a satisfying snap against the gooey, molten centre beneath. A brownie like this is also a bit of a personality test: are you a corner-piece maximalist , or a soft-centre seeker? Here, you do not need to choose. It behaves like both, with edges offering structure and the middle offering solace. It almost feels suspiciously engineered for emotional weather: the midweek blues, the post-deadline slump, the celebratory “I survived this week” treat, and that very particular nighttime brand of introspection that mysteriously requires chocolate to process.

Chocolate Madeleines elevate the French classic to a new level. Crisp at the edges, tender and spongy at the centre, they are filled with Belgian chocolate ganache and topped with tiny sugar pearls. The sweetness is subtle, just enough to make the ganache shine without overpowering the delicate sponge. Every bite feels thoughtful, like a miniature indulgence designed for both nostalgia and sophistication.