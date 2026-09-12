From Khumb Galouti to Millet Pulao, the BRICS gala dinner menu brings local ingredients and healthy dishes to the spotlight

Consuming seasonal ingredients, fresh produce, indigenous crops and focus on millets are not just food trends but also the spotlight in the BRICS summit gala dinner menu. The viral menu which is circulating all over the internet is a mix of contemporary culinary trends with Indian regional produces which is a gateway to introduce people to the vast food heritage of the country.
The ten course-vegetarian meals comprise starters, main course and dessert with at least two choices per category along with a side of freshly made breads. For starters, there is Khandvi Mille- Feuille, steamed gram flour rolls served with kesar mango, micro-greens and yogurt dressing; and Khumb Galouti, which are pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with sheermal breads. The dishes, albeit fusion, points to the food from Gujarat and Lucknow, each of which have a fascinating origin story.
The six dish main course starts with Paneer Lababdar, cottage cheesein shallot and tomato gravy; Gucchi Marmik, made with Himalayan morel mushrooms, saffron, and mamra almonds; Carrot Bean Poriyal, toasted in aromatic South Indian spices and coconut oil; Thakkali Belle Saaru, a lentil broth; Millet Pulao and Beetroot Raita. These dishes are a journey from the traditional cooking techniques of the high altitude Himalayan ranges to the spice-filled gardens of South India.
For desserts one has a choice between Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi, a modern take on tutti-frutti with jalebi; and Shahtoot Phirni, which is a slow-cooked phirni with mulberries and gold leaf, a gourmet take on the regular pudding.
The menu for the entire duration of the BRICS Summit 2026 is expected to be vegetarian and one would find notable culinary trends given prominence along with highlighting regional flavours. Organised at the Bharat Mandapan, New Delhi, the elaborate menu was for all the dignitaries attending the 18th BRICS Summit. The evening also featured a special BRICS symphony performance apart from the dinner.