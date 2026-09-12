From Khumb Galouti to Millet Pulao, the BRICS gala dinner menu brings local ingredients and healthy dishes to the spotlight

The ten course-vegetarian meals comprise starters, main course and dessert with at least two choices per category along with a side of freshly made breads. For starters, there is Khandvi Mille- Feuille, steamed gram flour rolls served with kesar mango, micro-greens and yogurt dressing; and Khumb Galouti, which are pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with sheermal breads. The dishes, albeit fusion, points to the food from Gujarat and Lucknow, each of which have a fascinating origin story.

The six dish main course starts with Paneer Lababdar, cottage cheesein shallot and tomato gravy; Gucchi Marmik, made with Himalayan morel mushrooms, saffron, and mamra almonds; Carrot Bean Poriyal, toasted in aromatic South Indian spices and coconut oil; Thakkali Belle Saaru, a lentil broth; Millet Pulao and Beetroot Raita. These dishes are a journey from the traditional cooking techniques of the high altitude Himalayan ranges to the spice-filled gardens of South India.

For desserts one has a choice between Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi, a modern take on tutti-frutti with jalebi; and Shahtoot Phirni, which is a slow-cooked phirni with mulberries and gold leaf, a gourmet take on the regular pudding.