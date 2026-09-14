Reinvent banana breakfast with these five dishes

Wondering what to do with a fresh batch of banana or how to get your kids eat banana? Try these five quick and easy recipes which are healthy, tasty and nutritious.
Move over aloo and gobi paratha and add a fruity twist to it. Mash fresh banana in a bowl. Add jaggery and cardamom to bring flavour to this mixture. You can add flour to this and make this the master dough. Or knead flour in a separate bowl and place the banana mixture as a stuffing inside it before rolling it thin. Dry roast it on a hot tawa or non-stick pan and your banana paratha with its natural sweetness is ready for consumption. You may serve it with achar, chutney or spiced yogurt.
It’s time to give up on store-bought breakfast bars and create your own, from scratch at home. Take a kilogram of fresh banana and mash it up in a bowl. Add overnight soaked oats, nuts, seeds and seedless dates cut into pieces. Mix it well. Place this mixture flat on a baking tray and bake it until firm. Take it out of the oven and cut them in desired shapes or the classic squares before serving them. These are the perfect on-the-go breakfast when you have a time crunch.
Replace a chocolate overload in waffles with the sweetness of mashed bananas. Add banana, cardamom, and jaggery to make a batter. You can make the waffles itself with this batter and drizzle maple syrup or honey on top. You may also make the waffles with the basic batter and spread the mashed banana batter in between two waffles for the flavour.
Make thin crepes and fill them with thinly slices banana and yogurt. It would give texture, crunch and a fruity punch to the crepes. You may add other toppings like fresh cream and chocolate chips as per your liking.
Replace your regular bread with the sweet, fruity and nutty banana bread. Make the bread batter like you usually do but add mashed banana, cinnamon, walnuts, and / chocolate chips. Bake the bread, make slices out of it and serve warm. This can be a good treat for both breakfast and hi-tea indulgences.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.