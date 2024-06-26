Samsung to unveil new AI-enabled foldable smartphones next month

Samsung is having a product launch event in Paris next month (July 10th) called "Galaxy Unpacked 2024". This coincides with the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.

While details are scarce, experts predict Samsung will unveil new foldable phones (Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines) with built-in AI features. Rumors also suggest a new Galaxy Ring wearable and Galaxy Watch 7 lineup.

Samsung recently announced they're expanding their AI assistant beyond its own calling app and optimizing it for these new foldable devices. They'll also be making their translation tool compatible with voice calls in third-party messaging apps.

With the mobile AI market booming, Samsung emphasizes their commitment to pushing the boundaries of this technology to serve current and future needs. Their research centers worldwide are actively developing and expanding language support for their AI assistant.