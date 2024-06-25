Boult announces an exciting partnership with Mustang for their latest product line, Torq, Dash & Derby

Boult proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Ford Mustang, a legendary name in automotive history. This partnership marks a significant achievement for BOULT, blending advanced audio technology with Mustang's timeless design philosophy.

The latest product lineup—Torq, Dash, and Derby Black—takes inspiration from Mustang's bold aesthetic. These cutting-edge earbuds fuse Mustang's iconic design with BOULT's expertise in audio, promising an unparalleled listening experience.

Introducing the newest BOULT earbuds, designed to redefine audio quality with innovative features. Enjoy up to 100 hours of playtime, dual device pairing (exclusive to Derby and Dash), boult amp app support, and Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair™ for quick connectivity. Lightning Boult™ fast charging ensures rapid recharges, while ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology ensures clear voice quality in any environment.

Experience enhanced bass and immersive sound with 13mm drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology, and ultra-low latency for optimal gaming performance with 45ms ultra-low latency Combat™ Gaming Mode. Crafted in India, these IPX5 water-resistant earbuds are ideal for active lifestyles. Intuitive touch controls and voice assistant integration enhance usability, ensuring a premium audio experience.

BOULT's collaboration with Mustang represents a blend of innovation and iconic design, appealing to audio enthusiasts and style-conscious consumers alike. Both brands prioritize design, technology, and speed, defining the essence of this partnership.

Also, read: Indian startup develops AI-enabled yoga mat for personalised coaching

All three earbuds—Torq, Dash, and Derby Black—embody Mustang's distinctive design language, reflecting the robust qualities synonymous with the Mustang brand. From sleek lines to bold accents, these earbuds celebrate Mustang's heritage, offering superior audio performance with style, strength, and sophistication.

Torq, Dash, and Derby Black are now available online at introductory prices starting from INR 1,299 and at an MRP of INR 5,999.