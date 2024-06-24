Indian startup develops AI-enabled yoga mat for personalised coaching

A startup nurtured at IIT Mandi has unveiled an AI-powered Yoga mat, presented to several Union Ministers. Known as 'YogiFy', the mat represents a significant advancement in at-home yoga experiences by integrating AI and Computer Vision technologies.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, which facilitated its presentation to ministers including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Railways, I&B, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the mat features an innovative sensor layer that monitors yoga postures in real-time. It provides immediate feedback to practitioners, aiding in posture correction during sessions.

Developed by Wellnesys Technologies Private Ltd., incubated at IIT Mandi's Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) iHub and supported under the NM-ICPS programme of DST, the mat is proudly 'Make in India'.

Its benefits, as highlighted by the ministry, include simplified yogasana training, interactive yoga classes, real-time posture feedback, and personalized coaching accessible globally, anytime. YogiFi Smart Mat seamlessly integrates with other smart home devices to create an optimal yoga environment.