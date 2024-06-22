Soon, you will be able to call numbers straight from the WhatsApp app

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature that enables users to initiate calls directly from the app using dialable phone numbers, as per reports.

This upcoming in-app dialer eliminates the need to first add contacts to one's address book. According to WABetaInfo, users will access this feature through a floating action button within the calls tab.

After entering a phone number, users will also have options to save it as a new contact or add it to an existing contact card. Additionally, a messaging shortcut within the dialer screen allows users to quickly send a message to a phone number they initially intended to call but decided to message instead.

This feature is currently available to beta testers of WhatsApp on Android who have installed the latest updates from the Google Play Store, with wider availability expected in the coming days.