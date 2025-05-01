A #HeartWritten Mother’s Day

Few things in life are as meaningful as a heartfelt message to the ones who shape our lives the most. This Mother’s Day, Montblanc combines the power of words with gifts that speak volumes. Whether you wish to express love, gratitude or appreciation, this assortment of pieces celebrates the extraordinary mothers and mother figures who make a lasting impact on your life.

To help convey your #HeartWritten words, each item comes carefully packaged in a white Montblanc gift box, serving as the ideal blank page to leave your special message.

Give the gift of a timeless writing experience with the Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen, featuring a handcrafted Au 750/18K solid gold nib, a cap and barrel in black precious resin and the iconic white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top. For a writing instrument that reflects elegant playfulness, the Montblanc Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Pearl Fountain Pen comes with a cap and barrel in white precious resin and a clip adorned with a pearl – a tribute to the star’s signature style.