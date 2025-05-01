A #HeartWritten Mother’s Day

Few things in life are as meaningful as a heartfelt message to the ones who shape our lives the most. This Mother’s Day, Montblanc combines the power of words with gifts that speak volumes. Whether you wish to express love, gratitude or appreciation, this assortment of pieces celebrates the extraordinary mothers and mother figures who make a lasting impact on your life.
To help convey your #HeartWritten words, each item comes carefully packaged in a white Montblanc gift box, serving as the ideal blank page to leave your special message.
Give the gift of a timeless writing experience with the Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen, featuring a handcrafted Au 750/18K solid gold nib, a cap and barrel in black precious resin and the iconic white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top. For a writing instrument that reflects elegant playfulness, the Montblanc Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Pearl Fountain Pen comes with a cap and barrel in white precious resin and a clip adorned with a pearl – a tribute to the star’s signature style.
Show her your appreciation with the Meisterstück Messenger in the burgundy-hued cassis colour, designed with a sleek metal closure inspired by the Mont Blanc mountain’s silhouette. The Sartorial Trio Wallet in black and the Soft Thin Trio Wallet in a cold-toned smoky blue shade offer ample card slots and refined style for everyday use.
Gift style and function with the cassis-coloured #MY4810 Cabin Trolley, thoughtfully designed for smooth, elegant travel. Pair it with the Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones featuring active noise cancellation, intuitive touch controls, and comfortable wearing thanks to a sleek, ergonomic design inspired by the iconic Meisterstück writing instrument. For those preferring a lighter look, the headphones are also available in an ivory colour.
The Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date 30mm timepiece presents a sun-brushed silver-white dial with diamond indexes, rose gold-coated floral Arabic numerals and hands, and the date displayed in an almond-shaped aperture. The dial also features a stamping technique called filé d’étoiles for the ring containing the numerals and diamond indexes, inspired by photographs of the night sky that use long exposure times to capture the movement of stars as the Earth rotates. The watch is completed with an interchangeable white calf leather strap embossed with an alligator print.
This Mother’s Day, share unforgettable gifts with Montblanc, wrapped with love in #HeartWritten words.