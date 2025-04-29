Mother's Day 2025: Luxury watch brand unveils special timepieces

Breitling Navitimer 32

Breitling’s icon—for the journey. What began in 1952 as a tool for pilots has gone on to mean something profound to every single person who has had this timepiece along on their personal journey. Our icon comes in 36 and 32 mm sizes for women and men who love the look and feel of a smaller diameter watch, making it perfect for those who prefer a refined yet functional timepiece. Pops of pastel, mother of pearl, and traceable precious materials combine with subtle refinements to add a versatile elegance to the legendary navigational watch that’s ready for wherever the journey takes you.