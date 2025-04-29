Mother's Day 2025: Luxury watch brand unveils special timepieces

Breitling Navitimer Automatic 36
The distinctly sophisticated Navitimer Automatic 36 is a timeless piece for moms who are classically elegant and stylish. Reflecting 70 years of history, the modern take on the Navitimer Automatic 36 has a distinctly sophisticated personality inspired by some of the most impressive Breitling’s of the 1950s. Women who wear the Navitimer Automatic 36 will be wearing a timepiece that not only reflects their unique stylish flair, but also carries on one of watchmaking’s greatest traditions. The Navitimer Automatic 36 features the beaded bezel and iconic circular slide rule that gives the Navitimer its unmistakable appearance.
Breitling Navitimer 32
Breitling’s icon—for the journey. What began in 1952 as a tool for pilots has gone on to mean something profound to every single person who has had this timepiece along on their personal journey. Our icon comes in 36 and 32 mm sizes for women and men who love the look and feel of a smaller diameter watch, making it perfect for those who prefer a refined yet functional timepiece. Pops of pastel, mother of pearl, and traceable precious materials combine with subtle refinements to add a versatile elegance to the legendary navigational watch that’s ready for wherever the journey takes you.
Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38
The Super Chronomat Automatic 38 is designed to make a statement, whether paired with a power suit or a t-shirt and jeans. You can tell a Super from the rest of the Chronomat family by the ceramic rider tabs and crown, and the rubber rouleaux bracelet only available with this supercharged line. Aside from its enhanced presence, the Automatic 38 also has a radiant side. Oversized lab-grown diamonds make the rounds of its 18k red gold or stainless-steel bezel. Its dial colors add just the right amount of eye candy. Pair a favorite shade with a choice of bracelet or strap.
Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham
The Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham combines timeless craftsmanship with the fashion-house creative director’s sophisticated yet playful blend of feminine and masculine influences. It features colorways inspired by Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2025 palette—peppermint, midnight blue, dove gray, and sand—while preserving classic Chronomat design elements such as the metal rouleaux bracelet and raised rider tabs at the 15-minute marks. The Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham is a collection for women who embrace authenticity and unapologetic confidence—traits that never go out of style.