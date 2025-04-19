No longer in the shadow of the more famous sibling

Tudor Black Bay 58
The Black Bay 58 is named after the year in which the first Tudor divers’ watch waterproof to 200 metres, the reference 7924, dubbed the “Big Crown”, was introduced. Among other aesthetic allusions to this famous historic watch, this model has a 39mm diameter case, in keeping with the characteristic proportions of the 1950s. This new edition of the Black Bay 58 retains all the core design elements from Tudor throughout the ages and includes aesthetic notes from a prototype Tudor Submariner ref. 79190 developed in the ‘90s. The watch boasted a brilliant burgundy dial with a matching bezel. It never saw production, but this design now lives on in the form of a brand-new Black Bay 58. On top of the new design, the new Black Bay 58 gets the Master Chronometer certification, one of the industry's most demanding standards in terms of chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields. Each fully assembled watch is tested in Switzerland by the Federal Institute of Metrology or METAS. To tie the whole package together, the new Black Bay 58 is now available on a 5-link bracelet, a 3-link bracelet, or a rubber strap. All three have Tudor’s rapid adjustment system known as T-fit, making the watch more wearable than ever before.
Tudor Black Bay 68
Everyone knows the “trend” in modern watchmaking is to go smaller. But this time it’s all about thinking big, and that means producing a larger Black Bay to round out the full array of case sizes for every wrist size. Now, with the Black Bay 68, there’s a Black Bay for everyone. 1968 is the year Tudor dreamed up what’s now become its aesthetic calling card: the emblematic Snowflake hand. It entered the catalogue shortly thereafter in ’69. The Black Bay 68 pays homage to this important moment in the brand’s history. Another Tudor mainstay, “Tudor Blue” makes its way into the design of the Black Bay 68 in the form of a new dial. Along with the Tudor rose on the crown, the Black Bay 68 is full of nods to Tudor’s past. What’s new, however, is a bracelet with smooth side flanks instead of the vintage-inspired rivets.
Tudor Black Bay Chrono
Since the launch in 1970 of the Oysterdate model, its first chronograph, Tudor has always produced watches that are closely tied to the world of motor sport. Since 1954, TUDOR has likewise been constantly improving its professional divers’ watches. The Black Bay Chrono model combines these traditions in a sports chronograph for purists, with contrasting sub-counters and a high-performance automatic Manufacture Calibre, with column wheel and vertical clutch.
Tudor Black Bay Pro
When the Black Bay Pro was released in 2022, it was an entirely new concept for Tudor: take the heritage-inspired Black Bay formula and tweak it to a professional standard on the bleeding edge of tool watch functionality and design. That resulted in a robust watch featuring a 24-hour graduated satin-brushed fixed bezel and a yellow 24-hour "Snowflake" hand, all powered by the Tudor Manufacture Calibre MT5652 with a built-in GMT function. Now the design is pushed even further, with an opaline dial that boosts legibility. The ceramic markers are outlined in black, as are the hands, to create a bold contrast that bolsters the design, making it suitable for any type of exploration, whether polar or subterranean.
Tudor Pelagus Ultra
Tudor took a standard Pelagos, already one of the most capable divers’ watches out there, and asked the simple question: What criteria would it need to meet for deep sea exploration? What would allow it to stand up to the technical challenges of operating in the twilight zone from 200 metres to 1,000 metres? The answer is the Pelagos Ultra. Its titanium case has grown to 43mm to meet a staggering depth rating of 1,000 metres. Luminescence has been thought through to increase visibility with two different colours: blue and green. The bracelet has also been completely redesigned with this deep-diving brief in mind. TUDOR knows most people who wear this watch will never operate at 1,000 metres beneath the sea—but that’s not the point of it. This watch is an exercise in extremes, an idea born from “what if?”. It’s the product of designing without limits. Because if it could withstand the rigours at a depth of 1,000 metres, surely it could withstand, well, just about anything.