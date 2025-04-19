No longer in the shadow of the more famous sibling

Tudor Black Bay 58

The Black Bay 58 is named after the year in which the first Tudor divers’ watch waterproof to 200 metres, the reference 7924, dubbed the “Big Crown”, was introduced. Among other aesthetic allusions to this famous historic watch, this model has a 39mm diameter case, in keeping with the characteristic proportions of the 1950s. This new edition of the Black Bay 58 retains all the core design elements from Tudor throughout the ages and includes aesthetic notes from a prototype Tudor Submariner ref. 79190 developed in the ‘90s. The watch boasted a brilliant burgundy dial with a matching bezel. It never saw production, but this design now lives on in the form of a brand-new Black Bay 58. On top of the new design, the new Black Bay 58 gets the Master Chronometer certification, one of the industry's most demanding standards in terms of chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields. Each fully assembled watch is tested in Switzerland by the Federal Institute of Metrology or METAS. To tie the whole package together, the new Black Bay 58 is now available on a 5-link bracelet, a 3-link bracelet, or a rubber strap. All three have Tudor’s rapid adjustment system known as T-fit, making the watch more wearable than ever before.