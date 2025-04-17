Gio Ponti’s iconic Dezza Armchair returns in a stunning limited edition

Imagine a chair that doesn’t just sit in a room but commands it— that’s the Dezza Armchair. Designed by the legendary Gio Ponti in 1965, it marked a bold new era for Poltrona Frau after the company’s move to Tolentino, Italy, where it continues to thrive.

What sets this edition apart?

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Poltrona Frau reintroduces the Dezza in a stunning limited edition of just 60 pieces. Each armchair is numbered, certified, and crafted to honour Ponti’s visionary design and the brand’s commitment to excellence. The Dezza’s modernist, squared lines are gracefully balanced by curved armrests that flow seamlessly into the legs, creating a dynamic, fluid motion — structured yet liberating. The upholstery, crafted from Pelle Frau ColorSphere Impact Less leather, reflects Poltrona Frau’s dedication to sustainability, with elegant hues of Panna and Iris evoking Ponti’s airy interiors at the Hotel Parco dei Principi in Sorrento.