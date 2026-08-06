Gadgets of the week: Amkette Mozen Air 800, Noise Junior Champ 3 and Wozoyo Air Purifier

Light Phone

The Light Phone is a flip phone with custom-built Light OS and durable hardware. The phone contains essential tools like directions, music, notes, voice memos, weather, calculator and Authenticator. The phone comes with a 2.8” OLED display, a T9 keypad, 3.5mm AUX, USB-C, flashlight, 5G, 50MP camera, GPS, BT 5.0 and a MediaTek MT8873 processor. The Light Phone is ideal for users who don’t want the chaos associated with modern smartphones. ₹28,500.