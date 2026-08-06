Gadgets of the week: Amkette Mozen Air 800, Noise Junior Champ 3 and Wozoyo Air Purifier

Amkette Mozen Air 800
This marvellous 3-in-1 wireless charger does an excellent job recharging smartphones, earbuds, and Apple Watches. It supports Qi 2 protocol, providing speeds up to 5W for your compatible phone, 5W for your earbuds (Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds) and 3W for Apple Watches. In use, I found the charging to be consistent across smartphones I tried (iPhones, Pixels, Galaxy phones and certain OnePlus devices). A big advantage is the 45° swivel adjustment, which can be adjusted for your viewing while charging. There’s also a magnetic ring provided. AirPods recharge seamlessly, while the Apple Watch has to be placed securely to recharge. A solid wireless multi-charging device from Amkette! ₹1,899.
Noise Junior Champ 3
This smartwatch for kids looks great on the wrist and stays secure. It’s packed with real smart features like Parental controls, gamified experiences, habit building and a DND mode. The smartwatch is ideal for kids who insist on having one, as it can be fully controlled and monitored by parents via an app. It also tracks health - sleep, steps, calories and heart rate encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Other features include smart scheduling where the watch alerts for drinking water, study time, play time, etc. There are also educational games and quizzes built in to keep the child active and motivated. Junior Champ 3 also has 1ATM water resistance and an extra-long battery life (one week +). ₹1,999.
Wozoyo Air Purifier
Wozoyo’s Pure Air PA4 is an exceptional air purifier that purifies both quickly and efficiently. PA4 is an air purifier + fan that’s ideal for homes and offices; it can cover a space of up to 1211 sq.ft with a CADR of 270. The air purifier sports a 4-in-1 filter including a pre-filter, antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA and activated Carbon. I’ve been using the PA4 for four weeks, and the results have been brilliant at home. PA4 removes smoke, PM 2.5, PM10, odour, pet dander, pollen and other toxic gases. The purifier is ultra-quiet and monitors PM levels on an LED indicator, helping you see progress. A huge benefit is the 105° swing and 90° oscillation, allowing the device to purify thoroughly around the room. There’s also Alexa and Google onboard, while the device can be controlled remotely via an app. Pure Air PA4 is a truly versatile air purifier which is also light and can be easily carried using the handle. ₹10,999.
HOVERAir Versa
Versa is a pocket camera that flies - literally! First off, it's a camera with a 3-axis gimbal and industry-leading specs; it also transforms into an aerial cinematographer thanks to its snap-on wings. HoverAir also does not require a controller or manual input; it launches at the touch of a button, recognises your position, tracks your movement, and uses intelligent flight modes to film you from different angles and perspectives. ₹57,000.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8
Samsung has a winner in their hands with the incredible Galaxy Z Fold8. The Z Fold8 is ultra-light and comes in a new form factor, with up to 3000 nits of brightness on both screens (10:16 cover screen and 4:3 Main screen). It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 4800mAh battery, dual 50 MP cameras, Galaxy AI, One UI 9 and a whole slew of outstanding features. ₹1.85 lakh.
Light Phone
The Light Phone is a flip phone with custom-built Light OS and durable hardware. The phone contains essential tools like directions, music, notes, voice memos, weather, calculator and Authenticator. The phone comes with a 2.8” OLED display, a T9 keypad, 3.5mm AUX, USB-C, flashlight, 5G, 50MP camera, GPS, BT 5.0 and a MediaTek MT8873 processor. The Light Phone is ideal for users who don’t want the chaos associated with modern smartphones. ₹28,500.