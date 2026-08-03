Gadgets of the week: Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, ONMO+ Smart Console and Swiss Military Thames

ONMO+ Smart Console

If you love gaming you definitely need to try the ONMO+ smart console . For one, you can game instantly and you can do it on any device (smartphone, PC, Tab or TV). Setting up the console and starting the game takes less than 60 seconds - a whole bunch of premium console-quality games are included plus you can connect your Steam account to download those games here. The ONMO+ Pro controller provided is high quality and tactile seamlessly connecting to any mobile, Tv or desktop. Powered by a cutting edge gaming GPU server network, you can pick up where you left off in any device. Games are 1080p/60fps upgradeable to 4K and come in all genres with AAA quality. You need to buy an essential pass (3,6,12 months subscriptions available) which gives you access to the games (more added constantly every month). Rahul Raina EVP, Gaming ONMO+ says “Today’s Indian Gamer is no longer tied to one screen, one room or one fixed, expensive setup” - I couldn’t agree more! The ONMO+ is great fun and allows me to play top notch games on my TV without any elaborate set up, long loading times or high costs. This is one of the “must-buy” tech items of the year! ₹4,999.