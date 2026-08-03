Gadgets of the week: Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, ONMO+ Smart Console and Swiss Military Thames

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra
The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra vacuums, mops, empties its dustbin, washes and dries its mop pads, and refills itself, leaving you with little to do (which is fantastic). Features include 30000Pa Vormax suction, 100°C Thermohub mop self-cleaning, a multifunction power dock and EasyLeap system. It’s also very consistent - during my usage it tackled dust, dirt, pet hair and everyday debris with ease, while its smart navigation meant fewer run-ins with furniture and cables en-route. The mopping is equally competent, keeping tiled floors looking fresh between deeper cleans. It’s a tad expensive, and the dock does need some space but if you want a gadget that genuinely gives you time back instead of demanding it, the L50s Pro Ultra is one of the smartest home investments you can make! ₹79,999.
ONMO+ Smart Console
If you love gaming you definitely need to try the ONMO+ smart console . For one, you can game instantly and you can do it on any device (smartphone, PC, Tab or TV). Setting up the console and starting the game takes less than 60 seconds - a whole bunch of premium console-quality games are included plus you can connect your Steam account to download those games here. The ONMO+ Pro controller provided is high quality and tactile seamlessly connecting to any mobile, Tv or desktop. Powered by a cutting edge gaming GPU server network, you can pick up where you left off in any device. Games are 1080p/60fps upgradeable to 4K and come in all genres with AAA quality. You need to buy an essential pass (3,6,12 months subscriptions available) which gives you access to the games (more added constantly every month). Rahul Raina EVP, Gaming ONMO+ says “Today’s Indian Gamer is no longer tied to one screen, one room or one fixed, expensive setup” - I couldn’t agree more! The ONMO+ is great fun and allows me to play top notch games on my TV without any elaborate set up, long loading times or high costs. This is one of the “must-buy” tech items of the year! ₹4,999.
Swiss Military Thames
The Thames Zipper-less Trolley luggage (HTL1050) is one the best carry-on trolleys you can currently buy. It has ace features including a quick access 14” laptop compartment with organiser pocket (ideal for travel and security checks), smooth glide 360° rotatable dual wheels, strong carry handle and a zipper less theft-proof frame closure for added safety. Made of highly durable 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate, Thames is ideal for all formats of travel (air, land, sea). Plus it weighs only 3.72kgs. I was able to do a 2night/3 day trip with ease with the Thames as the large overnighter compartment can easily store all my clothes, accessories and toiletries. The inbuilt TSA lock is easy to use and there’s a utility organiser pocket to segregate my tech items. The Thames carry-on looks elegant and ultra-refined standing out from a sea of boring carry-ons out there! A top choice for my luggage! ₹12,938.
Kodak EC 35
Kodak’s new EC 35 is a 35mm film camera (yes you read that right). The point-and-shoot camera is beginner friendly and strips away all the jargon associated these days with photography - hopefully putting the joy back into every frame. The EC 35 also features a slide cover and a built-in flash. The optical lens itself is 25mm; F10 , 2-element optical grade acrylic lens. After years and years of writing about digital cameras, it gives me immense pleasure to feature a film camera! ₹3,400.
Warby Parker
Warby Parker’s new range of intelligent eyewear (in partnership with Samsung and Google) provide a whole slew of interesting features. There’s real-time translation, turn by turn navigation, hands-free image/video capture, open ear audio (songs, audiobooks, podcasts), Google Gemini and Voice activated assistance (make calls, texts etc). With Warby Parker’s signature design and prescription expertise, expect well priced smart eyewear when they launch soon. Price TBA.
Samsung Music Studio 7
Samsung’s New Music Studio 7 (LS70H) offers immersive 3.1.1-channel spatial audio through multiple speakers for natural 3D sound. In this speaker AI dynamic bass control delivers precise deep bass with minimal distortion and Samsung’s Audio lab pattern control tech provides cleaner directionality. The LS70H can be used as a standalone speaker or can be paired with additional Samsung speakers or TVs. Works both via wifi and BT. Powered by enhanced Q-Symphony, the Music Studio 7 speaker delivers fuller, clearer and more expressive sound! ₹37,990.