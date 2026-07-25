Gadgets of the Week: UBON Bunker (PB-SX701), INALSA Nutri Fry Duo Slim and Oppo Enco Air5

UBON Bunker (PB-SX701)
UBON’s new powerbank is equipped with a 60000mah battery and 3 USB-A ports along with 2 USB-C ports. The powerbank can charge multiple devices together at speeds upto 22.5W and supports both PD and QC charging. It also includes a hi-beam torch with ambient light options along with a LED battery display showing charge left and charging speeds. On usage I feel this is an essential powerbank if you travel a lot (camping, hiking, fishing etc) and need to charge multiple devices frequently. The torch is really bright and can throw a beam for a long distance (50m+). The 60000mAh battery allows a full charge for several phones and tablets and if you are looking for just a quick charge then it goes for days. ₹9,990.
INALSA Nutri Fry Duo Slim
INALSA’s Nutri Fry Duo Slim is a blessing in disguise. The Air-fryer comes with two independent baskets allowing you to cook two separate dishes at the same time with no flavour mixing! With this device I could fry, grill, roast or bake 2 different recipes simultaneously (eg pulao and veg curry) allowing me to save time and feed more people in one go. The Nutri Fry Duo Slim gave me crispy results with zero oil thanks to 2800W heating with 360° air circulation. There’s also a Smart Sync mode ensuring both baskets finish at the same time plus pre-set modes to make life easier for Biryani, chicken, cake, veggies etc. Its One-touch digital control leaves zero room for guesswork and errors. I also love the viewing window that lets me monitor cooking without opening the baskets which are non-stick and easy to clean up. This space-saving Air-fryer makes cooking effortless and is two steps ahead of the competition! ₹12,999.
Oppo Enco Air5
Oppo’s Enco Air5 comes with 52dB adaptive noise cancelling which is effective at blocking out most unwanted sounds and noise. It also has incredible battery life (almost 60 hrs) and a Triple-Mic built in for ultra clear calls. I’ve been using these for a few weeks for zoom calls, music from Spotify, smartphone gaming and audiobooks - the results have been highly satisfactory across the board. I appreciate the light weight and the good fit Enco Air5 offers as well as the custom equaliser which lets me choose my own signature sound. An excellent pair of wireless earbuds from Oppo at a magical price! ₹3,299.
MG ADAPT
MG ADAPT is India’s first Multi NEV (New Energy Vehicle) platform from JSW MG Motor India. ADAPT stands for Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology designed as a future ready modular architecture, MG ADAPT supports Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Range Extender Electric Vehicles (REEVs), bringing multiple energy solutions together on a single intelligent platform. The technology integrates a dedicated hybrid engine, a dedicated battery system, a10‑in‑1 intelligent electric drive unit, and the world’s first electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission. Managed by an intelligent energy management system, these components continuously optimise the interaction between the engine, battery, and electric motor to maximise efficiency, performance, and driving comfort. Exciting and futuristic tech from JSW MG!
Nokia 210 4G
This feature phone does Video calls! Yes you heard that right, HMD’s Nokia 210 4G is designed with feature phone looks but can do regular and video calls, chats, has an AI assistant and even a cloud phone service that offers news, sports results, weather and more. Using the Xpress Chat app the 210 lets you video speak to family, friends and colleagues through whatever smartphone they have. You an also send quick audio messages as well as photos and texts. There’s also an AI assistant that lets you do several tasks like call someone or turn the torch on by voice. An Innovative phone from HMD at a knockout price. ₹2,999.
Titan Crest 2.0
Crest 2.0 comes with a 3.63m AMOLED display and looks sharp on the wrist oozing elegance. Features include activity tracking, BT calling, AI voice assistant, aluminium body, heart rate and stress monitoring with 7 day battery life. A smartwatch that manages to look slick! ₹6,500.