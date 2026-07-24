Gadgets of the week: DailyObjects Pivot Meridian, NoiseFit Halo 3 and iBall DHUN 180

Focal Diva Alta Utopia

If you’re into high-end speakers Focal makes some of the absolute best. The new Diva Alta Utopia combines the best of Naim electronics and Focal acoustics. The 4-way active bass-reflex speaker offers phenomenal high-quality sound in a ultra wide soundstage along with the latest wireless technologies with added extensive connectivity. The listening experience is exceptional whether its music, movies or games. Diva Alta utopia is easy to use with no wires connecting speakers and thanks to UWB tech the sound quality is studio-grade at upto 384kHz/32bits. The speaker itself houses a PRISM tweeter, mid-bass speaker driver and four side-mounted woofers to deliver extremely precise sound. The speakers also come with Naim amplification and a high quality streaming platform. Designed for rooms upto 120 Sq.m The Alta Utopia adapts to its listening environment. This speaker is for those seeking the ultimate sound - regardless of price! ₹1.91 crore.