Gadgets of the week: DailyObjects Pivot Meridian, NoiseFit Halo 3 and iBall DHUN 180

DailyObjects Pivot Meridian
The Pivot Meridian is an ultra versatile cary-all perfect for on-the-go. It works equally well as a briefcase keeping things organised and as a backpack successfully bridging work and leisure. I have been using it during my recent trips and find it the ideal bag for carrying not only my tech items (laptops, tabs, chargers, power banks, cameras, Mics etc) but also additional everyday things like wallets, documents, keys etc. There’s ample space to store a 16” laptop and a tab (with good cushioning to keep them safe) as well as a main compartment with slip in pockets and two exterior compartments. There’s also a concealed back pocket to store essentials. Pivot is made from recycled nylon ripstop fabric which is durable and water-repellent. Pivot Meridian - Wear it as a Backpack, Messenger or Briefpack! ₹6,999.
NoiseFit Halo 3
Noisefit Halo 3 is designed for productivity and control! Halo 3 is well-crafted and sports a bold 1.43” AMOLED display (1000nits). It also offers excellent customisation at every level for music, health, reminders, time zones etc. Powered by Noise AI pro, Halo 3 delivers insights based on your patterns and responds to voice commands seamlessly. Halo 3 also can take AI voice notes form meetings and conversations. I found this smartwatch to be excellent for notifications, storing essentials (like boarding passes & QR tickets) and offering good health insights (heart rate, Spo2, stress). Battery life lasted me about a week and the watch looks very elegant on the wrist. ₹4,999.
iBall DHUN 180
Dhun 180 (iB1800) is a formidable Bluetooth speaker from iBall that delivers powerful, rich, and deep sound. The speaker features dual dynamic drivers and generates good bass with clear highs. On usage I could really enjoy nuanced sound from this compact speaker and was able to move it back and forth indoors and outdoors with ease. Dhun 180 also connects via USB, mSD and AUX and can be daisy-chained (TWS) to pair two Dhuns for an enhanced stereo experience. The battery lasts for about 5-6 hours on a charge and there’s a marvellous control hub for media, volume, EQ and a call function as well. A metal handle helps carry the device while 7 RGB light modes and fabric mesh add a stylish look. Charges rapidly via Type-C. Excellent investment for a single, portable speaker! ₹4,499.
LG StanbyME2 Max
LG’s StanbyME2 Max LX6 is a Movable screen display (32inch) which can literally Roll from one room to another, hang on the wall, be carried and even be used like a tablet. The 4KUHD 32 inch device can be used for OTT, displaying art/photos, playing games, outdoor viewing, as a work display or even a clock. StanbyME2 Max can also be used to play board games on the touch screen. The device provides a virtual 11.1.2 channel immersive sound along with Dolby Atmos and Vision. A single charge lasts for over 4 hrs. Works with AirPlay, Google Cast, Apple Home and also connects via USB, HDMI. Coming soon. ₹1.91 lakh.
Hamilton Odyssey
Hamilton’s new Khaki Field The Odyssey Limited Edition is a stunning watch inspired by The Odyssey movie. Crafted in bronze the watch features design details inspired by the hero’s helmet and sword. Its paired with a rugged leather strap and engraved titanium case back displaying Christopher Nolan’s signature. The 42mm automatic watch (80hr power serve) comes with a sapphire crystal in a beautiful bronze case. ₹1.55 lakh.
Focal Diva Alta Utopia
If you’re into high-end speakers Focal makes some of the absolute best. The new Diva Alta Utopia combines the best of Naim electronics and Focal acoustics. The 4-way active bass-reflex speaker offers phenomenal high-quality sound in a ultra wide soundstage along with the latest wireless technologies with added extensive connectivity. The listening experience is exceptional whether its music, movies or games. Diva Alta utopia is easy to use with no wires connecting speakers and thanks to UWB tech the sound quality is studio-grade at upto 384kHz/32bits. The speaker itself houses a PRISM tweeter, mid-bass speaker driver and four side-mounted woofers to deliver extremely precise sound. The speakers also come with Naim amplification and a high quality streaming platform. Designed for rooms upto 120 Sq.m The Alta Utopia adapts to its listening environment. This speaker is for those seeking the ultimate sound - regardless of price! ₹1.91 crore.