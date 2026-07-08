Gadgets of the week: G-Shock GA2100CC-3A, Kivoq Meister and Philips TAX 3004

G-Shock GA2100CC-3A
G-Shock’s Coca-Cola collaboration model is one of the best G-Shocks you can buy currently. For one it’s, a special edition marking the 140th anniversary of Coca-Cola, and it has a bezel and band in colours drawn from the iconic Coca-Cola bottle, specbottle-cap-inspired red engravings, fluted glass bottle motif in the band loop and date indicator hand as well as Coca-cola tuned hues in the dial. On usage, the watch is light, comfortable and looks unique on the wrist thanks to a transparent case and band made of Carbon and Bio-based resin. The watch is both shock and water(200m) resistant with measurement of time, world-time, stopwatch, timer, alarms, LED light and calendar on board. A collab version like this is rare and this special one ticks all the boxes - Don’t miss it! ₹14,995.
Kivoq Meister
The Meister is a 15.6” Laptop backpack made from high quality waterproof polyester for durability and ruggedness. It has padded compartments that can fit laptops upto 15.6” as well as other tech products seamlessly. There are multiple compartments to hold devices like power banks, headphones, hard drives, tablets, smartphones, accessories etc. You also get a luggage strap, shoulder straps (adjustable) and side pockets for water and umbrellas. My favourite feature is the attached rain cover and water-resistant bottom which makes the Meister truly “All-weather”. I also love the numerous compartments available here with zips inside to segregate all my tech items. The Kivoq Meister is a fantastic backpack ideal for both daily usage and business trips or even hiking. ₹4,899.
Philips TAX 3004
This 300W BT Party speaker from Philips comes with DJ party effects for an awesome house party as well as powerful sound with ultra deep rumbling bass and RGB lights with LED display. The portable speaker also gets 2 free wireless Mics and can connect via USB, AUX etc. I thoroughly enjoyed using this speaker - especially karaoke and managed to connect my guitar via guitar input. The Dynamic RGB lights are thrilling when they sync to your music with strobe effects ideal for partying and celebrations. You can also connect multiple TAX 3004s for louder sound. The built in handle and wheels make it easier to lug around the speaker wherever you go. An advanced audio control panel lets you adjust music, echo, bass, treble and Mic volume, while built-in recording function is available to capture the moment. A cracking party speaker from Philips! ₹22,999.
Hermes Cape Cod Titanium
The iconic Cape Cod from Hermes now comes in a Titanium versional 41mm and looks sensational. This novel reissue is powered by the Manufacture Hermes H1912 movement - self winding with date and time. Sporting 10 bar water resistance, Hermes offers elegant strap options in Yellow, Orange, blue and black. ₹7.53 lakh.
Plaud Note Pin
This wearable AI note taker can listen and transcribe in 112 languages with speaker labels and custom vocabulary. It can also generate multidimensional summaries with templates, mind maps, and workflow integrations. The Note Pin can be used as a necklace, wristband, clip or pin - ideal for hands-free recording and all-day comfort. Weighing only, the Note Pin allows for up to 20hrs of recording and 40 days'days standby. ₹17,000.
SwitchBot AI Art Frame
This beautiful AI art frame comes in multiple sizes and allows you to create personalised artworks using AI prompts and then displays them on a stunning E Ink canvas. Using the latest E Ink Spectra 6 technology, the art frame delivers vivid colours and high contrast mimicking the elegance and texture of real paper. The Art frame is powered by a 2000mAh battery and can operate for upto 2 whopping years on a singe charge. You can also change the artworks based on your personalised schedule. ₹16,300.
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