Gadgets of the week: G-Shock GA2100CC-3A, Kivoq Meister and Philips TAX 3004

SwitchBot AI Art Frame

This beautiful AI art frame comes in multiple sizes and allows you to create personalised artworks using AI prompts and then displays them on a stunning E Ink canvas. Using the latest E Ink Spectra 6 technology, the art frame delivers vivid colours and high contrast mimicking the elegance and texture of real paper. The Art frame is powered by a 2000mAh battery and can operate for upto 2 whopping years on a singe charge. You can also change the artworks based on your personalised schedule. ₹16,300.