Gadgets of the week: OPPO Enco Air5 Pro, Atovio Pebble and Blaupunkt TWINZ

Atovio Pebble

Pebble from Atovio is a wearable air purifier that, when worn close to you, can reduce airborne pollutants in your breathing space. It essentially works by putting out Anions which capture pollutant particles like PM 2.5, bacteria and viruses, clumping them together and removing them from your breathing space. Atovio states that Pebble is certified and tested to not emit harmful ozone or radiation. In my usage, I found that using Pebble made me feel livelier and rejuvenated, especially in indoor settings. Battery life lasts for about 2 days when used continuously, and there are normal and turbo modes to use depending on the surroundings. With the AQI in most cities in India being continuously poor, the Atovio Pebble could serve as a distinct advantage when it comes to effective personal air purification! ₹2,499.