Gadgets of the week: OPPO Enco Air5 Pro, Atovio Pebble and Blaupunkt TWINZ

OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
These new Enco Air5 Pros are without doubt the best TWS earbuds you can get for below 5K. I’ve been using these for a month now and have come to love the comfort and sound quality they provide. The Active noise cancellation is top notch (55dB across 5000Hz), 12 mm titanium drivers produce concert-like audio with strong bass, and batteries last for 6-7 hours (55hrs+ with case). I was genuinely pleased with the outstanding noise cancellation these provide - especially in real-world conditions. Listening to tracks in Apple Music and Spotify is a pleasure (LHDC 5.0 and Hi-Res Audio), with additional OPPO Alive Audio building an expansive 3-D soundstage. Additional features include IP55 resistance, dual-connectivity, Spotify Tap, AI Live translation and Smart Bluetooth (BT 6.0). Calls are incredibly clear in any environment thanks to Triple-Mic AI, and volume control on the buds is a lifesaver! OPPO has always made incredible audio devices - the Enco Air5 Pro is sublime! ₹4,999.
Atovio Pebble
Pebble from Atovio is a wearable air purifier that, when worn close to you, can reduce airborne pollutants in your breathing space. It essentially works by putting out Anions which capture pollutant particles like PM 2.5, bacteria and viruses, clumping them together and removing them from your breathing space. Atovio states that Pebble is certified and tested to not emit harmful ozone or radiation. In my usage, I found that using Pebble made me feel livelier and rejuvenated, especially in indoor settings. Battery life lasts for about 2 days when used continuously, and there are normal and turbo modes to use depending on the surroundings. With the AQI in most cities in India being continuously poor, the Atovio Pebble could serve as a distinct advantage when it comes to effective personal air purification! ₹2,499.
Blaupunkt TWINZ
These Bookshelf BT speakers not only deliver powerful 30W sound, but they are also truly wireless and can operate as a pair (stereo) or as individual speakers. TWINZ also sport RGB lighting and are very light in weight. Battery life is good at about 7-8 hours at mid volumes. The biggest advantage of TWINZ is the ability to offer separate Left and Right audio channels, providing more expansive sound with true separation, which is great while watching movies or OTT on your phone. You can connect via BT or even USB, MicroSD. If you seek a stereo option for your content at an affordable price, The TWINZ are your best bet. ₹2,699.
Sharp Karada Mate
Sharp’s first smartwatch (MH-W01) promises new innovation meas,uring calorie intake based on fluid shifts and sugar level changes in the body while monitoring hydration levels. Utilising special sensors and specialised bioelectrical impedance tech (FLOW), this watch can estimate your caloric intake and compare with the calories you burn. Other features include a 1.32” OLED display, GPS, optical heart rate monitor, SpO2, skin temperature, barometer and compass. Available in Gold and Silver variants. ₹34,000.
Meta Glasses
Meta has launched its own range of Glasses with AI built in. These glasses come in various shapes and sizes, suiting a broader range of users. The Glasses help you make and take calls, capture stills and video, as well as listen to music/audiobooks/maps etc. You can also access Meta AI by voice for help, answers and suggestions. Meta AI also instantly translates spoken conversations and texts in 20+ languages. You can also livestream to social media. These Glasses come with multiple lens options, including prescription and sun use. Currently available in select countries only. ₹28,000 onwards.
On Cloud X Tempo Pro
On’s latest shoe is designed for hybrid fitness racing and provides high-performance responsiveness, traction and power on all surfaces. The shoe features several advanced tech features, including CloudTec with Helion HF foam for energy return and speed, a Carbon Speedboard for fast transitions and takeoff, a rocker shape for further energy returns and a MissionGrip outsole optimised for sledge push and pull. These shoes are ideal for HYROX competitions and activities. ₹28,000.