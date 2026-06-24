Gadgets of the week: Redmi Turbo 5, Philips Steam Iron (DST 6130/40) and Sennheiser HD480 PRO Plus

Snap SPECS

The new SPECS are Augmented Reality Glasses that bring AI assistance, work tools, entertainment and shared experiences into the world around us. The standalone spectacles are made from Swiss TR90 polymer and come in two sizes weighing less than 140 grams, it also offers removable inserts supporting a wide range of prescriptions. SPECS offers a 51° FOV and 16 million colours. In theory it feels like a 24 inch desktop monitor when working and a 115 inch home cinema screen when watching a movie. SPECS can also cast a screen, stream content, open a whiteboard and collaborate with others. SPECS offer upto 4 hours of battery life. Pre-order now ₹2.08 lakh.