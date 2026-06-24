Gadgets of the week: Redmi Turbo 5, Philips Steam Iron (DST 6130/40) and Sennheiser HD480 PRO Plus

Redmi Turbo 5
Redmi’s new Turbo 5 is its fastest and smartest phone with blistering specs including a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, a 7540mAh Si-C battery, 6.59” ultra-narrow bezel AMOLED display, IP 66|68|69|69K water & dust resistance and 100W Xiaomi Hypercharge. Turbo 5 is exceptional at multitasking and AI use, with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and an NPU 880 on board. On usage, I loved the photos and videos shot from Turbo 5 courtesy of a main 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with a large aperture (f/1.5) and OIS with 4K videos at up to 60 fps. Turbo 5 runs on the brilliant Xiaomi HyperOS 3 (one of my favourite UIs) based on Android 16 and sports a REDMI 3D Ice loop cooling system which keeps the phone cool even during intense usage or gaming. Turbo 5 is also extremely elegant and looks more refined than its competitors. The Redmi Turbo 5 offers several flagship-grade features and is one of the best phones you can buy at this price currently! ₹37,999.
Philips Steam Iron (DST 6130/40)
This new Philips Steam iron is possibly the best steam iron I’ve ever used, thanks to “No Burns Guaranteed” technology from Philips that lets me Iron safely on all kinds of fabrics and clothes. Philips uses OptimalTemp tech here to ensure that an ideal temperature is chosen by the Iron itself, eliminating any chance of burns on any fabric. I was able to iron effortlessly on silk, linen, denims and even synthetic fabrics, getting a perfect wrinkle- and crease-free outcome everyevery timeer features include upto up to 2800Wower for even the toughest fabric and 50g/min continuous steam for smooth, seamless ironing with a 220g steam boost on demand. The soleplate (SteamGlide Plus) used here is formidable, with a scratch-resistant surface that glides effortlessly. The Steam iron also features auto shut-off (if kept flat for 2mins), a large 300ml water tank, a built-in Calc clean function (removes deposit buildup) and kills up to 99.9%* bacteria (prolonged hot steam usage). This revolutionary Series of “No Burn” steam irons (DTS 6130/40 & DST6120/20) from Philips is future-ready! ₹11,595.
Sennheiser HD480 PRO Plus
Sennheiser’s HD 480 Pro plus headphones are for professional studio usage and offer a closed-back design for shielding passive sound and eliminating vibrations (Vibration Attenuation System). They also deliver an “uncoloured” frequency response for honest, full spectrum reproduction. On personal usage I found them to offer a precision-fit on the ear with almost zero leakage, while the sound reproduction was natural. These headphones are ideal for studio recording and monitoring thanks to the unbelievable clarity they offer. ₹38,990.
GoCable 8-in-1 100W cable
This innovative Keyring cable is packed with universal connectors to charge most devices upto 100W speeds. It has a LED display to show real-time charge status and a magnetic management system to keep the cable tangle-free. There’s also a Bottle opener, a Hidden Cutter (for opening packages), a Carabiner clip for attachment, USB C to C and C to lightning and the cable can also transfer data at high speeds. ₹2,100.
NoWatch B
With the NowWatchB you get an extremely elegant wristwatch which displays only time. Oh yes, the watch also tracks health metrics including activity, heart health, stress and sleep via a research-grade sensor on the rear and transmits to an app for easy viewing and monitoring. ₹48,700.
Snap SPECS
The new SPECS are Augmented Reality Glasses that bring AI assistance, work tools, entertainment and shared experiences into the world around us. The standalone spectacles are made from Swiss TR90 polymer and come in two sizes weighing less than 140 grams, it also offers removable inserts supporting a wide range of prescriptions. SPECS offers a 51° FOV and 16 million colours. In theory it feels like a 24 inch desktop monitor when working and a 115 inch home cinema screen when watching a movie. SPECS can also cast a screen, stream content, open a whiteboard and collaborate with others. SPECS offer upto 4 hours of battery life. Pre-order now ₹2.08 lakh.