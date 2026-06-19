Gadgets of the week: Infinix Smart 20, POVA 8 5G and Voltas JetMax 70T

Infinix Smart 20
Smart 20 is a wonderful, well-balanced phone from Infinix at a pocket-friendly price. Smart 20 has a 6.78” screen with a 120Hz display and is slim at 7.7mm. There’s a strong MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate processor inside, which gives good daily performance with up to 8GB RAM extended) and up to 2TB expandable storage. Battery life (5200mAh) is power-efficient and lasts the whole day. IP 64 certification makes the phone durable, while the front and rear cameras do a stellar job at this priceprice pointtures I really appreciated include One Tap Infinix AI (Infinix does a great job integrating AI and making it usable and friendly), Smart Noise Cancellation (clear phone calls) and Ultra Link (No-SIM calling up to 1 km with compatible devices). The Infinix Smart 20 is easy for me to recommend as it ticks many boxes! ₹12,499.
POVA 8 5G
POVA 8 is a beautifully engineered phone with a futuristic cyberpunk look, solid hardware to handle anything and a unique lighting system. I’m utterly impressed with the aesthetics of the POVA 8, making it stand out from regular smartphones. Features include - an ALIVE Matrix (interactive rear lighting to pulse to music/notifications/touch, etc) looks great and is useful, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 AI cam that takes great photos and video, an 8000mAh battery which lasts easily for 36+ hrs plus MIL-STD-810H durability and a triple-chipset architecture (G1 + SE1 + MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC ) for smooth performance. POVA 8 also has a brilliant 6.76” FHD+ display (144Hz ref rate) which is great for content. Other perks include BT 5.4, LPDDR5X RAM, Dolby Atmos support, AI powered by Gemini and No-Network communication (upto 1.5Km). POVA 8 is a truly refreshing smartphone! ₹29,999.
Voltas JetMax 70T
Voltas makes industry-leading air conditioners and air coolers, their new JetMax 70T provides supreme cooling and is a blissful addition to my office this summer. I’ve been using the 70T (70Litre) for about 6 weeks (peak summer in my location with temperatures north of 38°c everyday) and find it provides cool air efficiently for a mid-sized to large room (up to 44 sq. m). A Honeycomb cooling pad provides chilled air across 3 cooling modes while the oscillation function spreads it across the room. Castor wheels in the base allow you to move it from room to room easily, plus there’s a water level indicator showing you how much is filled. The 70T even works on an Inverter when there’s no electricity! Voltas JetMax 70T is a formidable Air cooler that keeps you cool even on the hottest day. ₹10,499.
COROS Pace 4
Pace 4 from COROS (Jakob Ingebrigtsen edition) is a pro-grade smartwatch designed for sports, with an AMOLED display and GPS on board. The bezel is aluminium/gold, and the watch runs for 19 days on regular use, while sporting a built-in mic (alarms, reminders, start workout) and the COROS app for detailed metrics like HRV, recovery time, sleep stages, and menstrual cycles. It can also track V02 Max, lactate threshold and is 50m water resistant (safe for swimming). The elegant smartwatch is distinct in its appearance and ideal for athletes and runners. ₹27,330.
Technogym Checkup
Checkup from Technogym is an AI-based health assessment station that measures an individual’s physical and functional parameters to provide a tailored program for his/her needs. Basically, you can get Precision Training Programs made for your physical requirements thanks to Technogym’s use of AI and the Technogym ecosystem. Once logged in to the Technogym app, it measures body composition, strength, balance, mobility and cognitive abilities through precise and reliable tests. The data collected is processed by Technogym AI Coach and is transformed into a personal program, ensuring a precision training experience and improving your lifestyle. Checkup also calculates your wellness Age and helps you improve it. Technogym Checkup is also available as part of the recently launched Sand Stone Collection - Inspired by Mediterranean Stone. Price on request.
Logitech Mobi Fold
The Mobi Fold is a slim, compact mouse that fits naturally in the hand. It has an Adaptive touch scroll that allows for line-by-line and hyper-fast navigation. With an innovative fold-and-unfold design, the mouse is ideal for travel and on-the-go. Mobi Fold works across OS platforms and is compatible with laptops, tablets and Phones. Mobi Fold offers less muscle strain compared to laptop trackpads and can be used with either hand. ₹7,600.