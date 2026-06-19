Gadgets of the week: Infinix Smart 20, POVA 8 5G and Voltas JetMax 70T

Logitech Mobi Fold

The Mobi Fold is a slim, compact mouse that fits naturally in the hand. It has an Adaptive touch scroll that allows for line-by-line and hyper-fast navigation. With an innovative fold-and-unfold design, the mouse is ideal for travel and on-the-go. Mobi Fold works across OS platforms and is compatible with laptops, tablets and Phones. Mobi Fold offers less muscle strain compared to laptop trackpads and can be used with either hand. ₹7,600.