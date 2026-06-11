Gadgets of the week: ASICS GEL-KAYANO 33, HMD Vibe2 5G and Intex Raag 3500

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 33

The new Gel-Kayano 33 carries forward the incredible legacy of the Kayano series with comfort and stability at its core. I’ve been walking/running with these for the last few weeks and find them brilliant for long hours of use. Several key technologies have been used in the new Kayano 33s, including a combination of ASICS FF BLAST PLUS & MAX for cushioning that’s stable and comfortable with energy return, as well as a new FLUIDSUPPORT system for comprehensive support. There’s also PureGEL under the heel for cushioned landing and shock absorption as well as HYBRID ASICSGRIP in the outsole with AHARPLUS for both durability and supreme grip. The Mesh upper is also redesigned for a softer feel. In terms of usage, I felt the Kayano 33s offer ample support not only while running and walking but also when standing for long hours. These shoes are ideal for both runners with a neutral gait and those who over-pronate. ₹16,999.