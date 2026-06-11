Gadgets of the week: ASICS GEL-KAYANO 33, HMD Vibe2 5G and Intex Raag 3500

ASICS GEL-KAYANO 33
The new Gel-Kayano 33 carries forward the incredible legacy of the Kayano series with comfort and stability at its core. I’ve been walking/running with these for the last few weeks and find them brilliant for long hours of use. Several key technologies have been used in the new Kayano 33s, including a combination of ASICS FF BLAST PLUS & MAX for cushioning that’s stable and comfortable with energy return, as well as a new FLUIDSUPPORT system for comprehensive support. There’s also PureGEL under the heel for cushioned landing and shock absorption as well as HYBRID ASICSGRIP in the outsole with AHARPLUS for both durability and supreme grip. The Mesh upper is also redesigned for a softer feel. In terms of usage, I felt the Kayano 33s offer ample support not only while running and walking but also when standing for long hours. These shoes are ideal for both runners with a neutral gait and those who over-pronate. ₹16,999.
HMD Vibe2 5G
HMD makes value-packed smartphones, and their new Vibe2 5G is a great example. I’ve been using this as my primary smartphone for the past few weeks, and I’ve got to say it's been a good experience overall. Standout features include a 6000mAh battery that lasts for a full day, a 50MP AI dual rear camera that takes quality photos and video, a 6.74” display with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s bright and clear, along with a Unisoc T8200 SOC that revels in multitasking. Vibe2 5G runs on Android 16, comes with an everyday-durable IP64 rating, and is available in three standout colours. I really liked the distinctive aesthetics and design of this phone and would definitely recommend Vibe2 5G in its price bracket. ₹12,999.
Intex Raag 3500
Raag 3500 from Intex is a dynamic party speaker that can generate an astounding 350W sound output with deep bass and RGB lighting for a truly party atmosphere. It has an in-built 15-inch woofer for room-filling audio with clarity at high volumes. I’m a big fan of party speakers as they can get any one of us in a great swinging mood in seconds. Raag 3500 has 15” woofers as well as analogue controls for Volume/bass/treble, etc. It also comes with a rechargeable wireless Mic for Karaoke and full-body RGB lighting, along with a Tripod mount for a great look. You can also connect and play music via AUX, USB, TF, Mic, FM, and BT. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to thumping music via the Raag 3500, reminiscing about my party days. A true party speaker from Intex! ₹49,999.
G-Shock (GA-2100CM-8A)
Casio’s G-Shock GA-2100 series is ever popular, and its new camouflaged design is both fashion-forward and uber cool. I’ve been wearing these on and off for the past month and have received numerous compliments on the design and look of this watch. This G-Shock is also feature-filled- with accurate time from 31 time zones (world time), 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, 5 daily alarms, double LED light, full calendar till 2099, as well as current time and date. The watch is also ultra-shock resistant and 200m water resistant while being light (51g) and made with environmentally friendly bio-based resin. I’m personally a big fan of G-Shocks and have used many over the last 40 years. If you could only buy one watch ever - a G-Shock is always the best option! ₹10,995.
Withings BPM Connect
This clinically validated blood pressure monitor is a must-have in every household. It allows you to easily obtain accurate BP measurements seamlessly and by yourself. BPM Connect also measures heart rate and provides colour-coded results via LED indicators. TripleTrust tech from Withings ensures high accuracy in readings while the device can sync via wifi to the Withings app to monitor blood pressure over time and share with your Doctor. The smart BP monitor allows for quick and effortless usage, making it ideal for home use and on the go. ₹9,999.
Leica Cine Compact 1
Leica’s Cine Compact 1 is an upcoming projector (June 18 release) from Leica with a Summicron lens, 1700 ANSI lumens, flexible 360° alignment and Dolby Vision - to produce an immersive image and visuals across up to 220 inches. Cine Compact 1 offers 4K image quality with a triple RGB laser and LIO, along with powerful Dolby Sound. With the integrated VIDAA operating system, you can stream apps like Netflix, Prime, etc and connect seamlessly via wifi and BT. ₹1.8 lakh.