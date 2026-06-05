Gadgets of the week: Acer Smart Luggage, Thomson Windmill Air Cooler (WM 60S) and URBN Slate Qi2 MagTag

Acer Smart Luggage
One of the world’s leading tech brands, Acer, now offers a new range of smart luggage. I’ve been using their Copenhagen Series (Small Cabin size) for travel over the last month, and here are my thoughts. The suitcase is lightweight and easy to roll (8 wheels- 360° rotation) and is ideal for short trips (1- 2 days). The 20-inch version can be used as a carry-on thanks to its compact dimensions, yet packing a lot of gear and clothes. It has a helpful front-open design which is ideal for laptops/tablets and easy access for security checks; there’s even a custom slot to slide your AirTag/tracker for convenience. Copenhagen has several multi-layered compartments for storing clothes, accessories and tech gear as well as anti-theft zippers and a TSA-approved lock. I could even pack extra luggage thanks to the expandable zippers. The suitcase weighs only 3.3kg and packs up to 45 L+ capacity. Available in 4 sophisticated colours, the Copenhagen series is just what you need for a great trip! ₹7,999.
Thomson Windmill Air Cooler (WM 60S)
Thomson’s Air Coolers are ideal for cooling you down this summer. Their Windmill 60L version uses a special 1350 RPM motor with double ball-bearing for durability and long-lasting performance. It took me less than 10 mins to set up this cooler, it's also extremely light and sports wheels, making it easy for me to move it across rooms. The Windmill throws air up to 25 feet and provides 2500CFM air delivery making it perfect for small and mid sized rooms/offices. Thick Honeycomb pads (3D Honeycomb cooling) ensure hygienic and refreshing air with 25% better cooling than competitors and 45% more water retention. A 4-fin rust-free blade enhances airflow and efficient cooling, while the air cooler can even work with inverters (during power cuts). While operating, the air cooler is relatively quiet and features control buttons for speed and function. On usage, I found the cooler to be excellent for cooling, especially in smaller rooms. This is an essential device for every household (especially during hot days)! ₹7,019.
URBN Slate Qi2 MagTag
URBN’s Slate is a slim 10000mAh Qi2 magnetic power-bank that provides upto 15W wireless charging for compatible iPhones and Android phones. Slate combines a premium metallic finish with a compact form factor making it lightweight and easy to carry. On usage I found the Slate to provide a steady 15W charge (wireless) for my iPhone pro allowing for 50% charge in less than 45 mins. It also provides upto 1.5 times charging for larger smartphones with multiple safety features built-in. The power bank also supports upto 20W wired charging via USB-C and sports an LED display showing battery percentage. The urban Slate Qi2 is travel safe for flights and has a strong magnetic hold for snapping on and remaining in place courtesy of premium grade magnets. Slate also offers pass-through and multiple device charging, I must say, this is one of the best looking and most convenient power-banks I have ever used. Great job URBN! ₹2,499.
Merach UltraWalk W60 Plus
The UltraWalk W60 Plus is a walking Pad with a 3.5 HP peak brushless motor and a 33% wider deck for an easy walking workout. You also get a 12% incline and capacity upto 181Kg for a challenging workout for people of all sizes. The W60 Plus is also quiet (53.6dB) and enables smooth starts. The device also supports Dual-vent convection cooling for longevity. It can also be controlled via an App or remote, with tracking possible for real time stats. ₹33,200.
Seiko Presage HCC004J1
Seiko’s 145th Anniversary - Blue Themed Classic Series Presage is an ultra elegant Limited Edition wristwatch with a 36mm Immaculate white dial. It also features a 6R51 Seiko movement with 72 hour power reserve. Th dial colour is inspired by Shironeri, a traditional Japanese colour associated with pure, immaculate white. The watch is protected by a Sapphire crystal with a case-back that’s see-through. Other features include Magnetic resistance (4800 A/m) and a fine leather strap. ₹1.1 lakh.
tp-link Wifi 8
Get ready for Wifi 8(802.11bn) with tp-link offering the next-gen Wifi standard in select upcoming routers and devices. WiFi 8 is focused on ultra-high reliability, prioritising steady connections, stronger coverage and smoother roaming even in busy networks. Your devices will basically have less lag and more overall stability while connected, even when you are far away from the router. Wifi 8 will work with all existing devices, improving the network, but will see big gains with newer Wifi 8 clients. Wifi 8 will also eliminate dead zones and ensure max coverage to every corner of your house/office. Coming soon.