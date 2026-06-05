Gadgets of the week: Acer Smart Luggage, Thomson Windmill Air Cooler (WM 60S) and URBN Slate Qi2 MagTag

tp-link Wifi 8

Get ready for Wifi 8(802.11bn) with tp-link offering the next-gen Wifi standard in select upcoming routers and devices. WiFi 8 is focused on ultra-high reliability, prioritising steady connections, stronger coverage and smoother roaming even in busy networks. Your devices will basically have less lag and more overall stability while connected, even when you are far away from the router. Wifi 8 will work with all existing devices, improving the network, but will see big gains with newer Wifi 8 clients. Wifi 8 will also eliminate dead zones and ensure max coverage to every corner of your house/office. Coming soon.