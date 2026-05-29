Gadgets of the week: iBall Cinebar 560, A. Lange & Sohne and Anker SoundCore Liberty 5 Pro Max

iBall Cinebar 560
The Cinebar 560 is a performance-driven soundbar delivering a thundering 800W RMS output and 5.1-channel surround audio. The soundbar features a deep-bass subwoofer, dual wireless satellites, and a centre speaker. The combined effect is a rich surround sound with nuanced depth and clarity. I enjoyed using these speakers thoroughly as they capture a true cinematic feel for movies and outstanding realism for games. Other goodies include Dolby Audio, Equipment modes, sound optimisation for movies, music and entertainment, as well as BT 5.3, TV ARC, Optical in, USB and AUX connectivity. The CineBar 560 is also wall-mountable if required and comes in a premium gloss finish and with a front LED display. A formidable soundbar from iBall! ₹19,999.
A. Lange & Sohne
The new Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst from Lange is a masterpiece with artisanal finissage of the dial and movement. Limited to 50 editions, the case material is 18-carat HoneyGold and the movement L042.1) is manually wound with a 120 hr power reserve. The Tourbillon is unique here in that it was the first to allow the watch to be set with one-second accuracy. ₹3.34 crore.
SoundCore Liberty 5 Pro Max
These AI recording earbuds from Anker SoundCore have special features, including the ability to automatically transcribe meetings and interviews in real time and generate AI summaries. The TWS features a large 1.78” display that lets you access the AI voice recorder, adjust ANC and manage earbud settings. The earbuds are equipped with 10 sensors and the Thus AI Chip for crystal-clear calls. Liberty 5 Pro Max also provides Industry-leading ANC. ₹22,000.
Brooks Catamount Agil
The Catamount Agil are made for trail running and built for speed and agility while delivering exceptional grip and responsive cushioning. If off-road running appeals to you, the Catamount Agil should been top of your list. The shoe is made from durable materials including a breathable upper and multi-directional lugs for added grip. ₹9,499.
Oppo Find X9S
Oppo’s Find X9S is a feature-rich smartphone that sports a powerful imaging system with intelligent AI tools built in and all-day battery life guaranteed. The X9S is also built to last with IP 66,68 and 69 ratings guaranteeing protection and impact resistance no matter where you take it. I found the 6.59” 120Hz display size ideal with ultra-thin (1.15mm) bezels. During my usage, the 50MP Triple camera system (co-developed with Hasselblad) was exceptional for imaging and taking 4K 60fps videos (It truly shines under all lighting conditions) thanks to the proprietary LUMO imaging engine. The 7025mAh battery inside(Si-C) lasted me for 1.5 days. Most importantly, X9S sports a Mediatek 9500s chipset, which is ace for performance and multitasking. I've always been a fan of the ColorOS UI, and version 16 is “smooth” and “smart”, making it a pleasure for daily use with Oppo AI on board. Exceptional Phone! ₹79,999.
Dylect NutriPro
Dylect makes Top-notch home-appliances and their new NutriPro Cold Press Juicer is a big hit in my house! I’ve been using this cold press juicer for more than a month now and find it a remarkable piece of equipment. Features include a High Torque AC Motor with Low RPM (this retains nutrients and original taste), a 140mm Mega wide chute (you can add whole fruits and large chunks), a Silent Crush Auger (for consistent juice extraction with quiet operation) and a DualMesh St. Steel strainer (for great juice texture). Compared to other conventional juicers Dylect NutriPro is miles ahead and works with fruits, greens and even nuts(nut milk). It’s also super easy to set up and clean. I find the Dylect NutriPro an essential part of my lifestyle now thanks to the healthy benefits it offers. ₹12,999.