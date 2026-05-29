Gadgets of the week: iBall Cinebar 560, A. Lange & Sohne and Anker SoundCore Liberty 5 Pro Max

Oppo Find X9S

Oppo’s Find X9S is a feature-rich smartphone that sports a powerful imaging system with intelligent AI tools built in and all-day battery life guaranteed. The X9S is also built to last with IP 66,68 and 69 ratings guaranteeing protection and impact resistance no matter where you take it. I found the 6.59” 120Hz display size ideal with ultra-thin (1.15mm) bezels. During my usage, the 50MP Triple camera system (co-developed with Hasselblad) was exceptional for imaging and taking 4K 60fps videos (It truly shines under all lighting conditions) thanks to the proprietary LUMO imaging engine. The 7025mAh battery inside(Si-C) lasted me for 1.5 days. Most importantly, X9S sports a Mediatek 9500s chipset, which is ace for performance and multitasking. I've always been a fan of the ColorOS UI, and version 16 is “smooth” and “smart”, making it a pleasure for daily use with Oppo AI on board. Exceptional Phone! ₹79,999.