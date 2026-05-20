Gadgets of the week: DELL XPS 14, ASUS ExpertBook Ultra and Xiaomi TV S Mini LED

DELL XPS 14

Dell’s XPS range of laptops comes with excellent hardware and software. The XPS 14 (DA14260) delivers power in an elegant, compact form factor. The laptop itself is crafted from premium materials, including machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass, offering a minimalist yet sophisticated look along with some serious power by way of Intel Core Ultra X processors for ultra-responsive performance. The XPS 14 offers both touch and non-touchscreen variants in 14-inch size with upto up to2K OLED display (touch) and 500 nits peak brightness along with up to 32GB DDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD storage. There’s Wifi 7 on board as well as up to 50 TOPS NPU. You also get a 8MP/4K HDR webcam and a 70Whr battery on board. Sound is top-notch with a Quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos built in. XPS 14 is a pleasure to use, and I particularly loved the exceptional battery life (24hrs+) as well as the minimal design. An industry-leading laptop from Dell! Also available in a 16-inch variant (XPS 16) and non-touch-screen XPS 14 options. ₹2.58 lakh.