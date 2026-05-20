Gadgets of the week: DELL XPS 14, ASUS ExpertBook Ultra and Xiaomi TV S Mini LED

DELL XPS 14
Dell’s XPS range of laptops comes with excellent hardware and software. The XPS 14 (DA14260) delivers power in an elegant, compact form factor. The laptop itself is crafted from premium materials, including machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass, offering a minimalist yet sophisticated look along with some serious power by way of Intel Core Ultra X processors for ultra-responsive performance. The XPS 14 offers both touch and non-touchscreen variants in 14-inch size with upto up to2K OLED display (touch) and 500 nits peak brightness along with up to 32GB DDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD storage. There’s Wifi 7 on board as well as up to 50 TOPS NPU. You also get a 8MP/4K HDR webcam and a 70Whr battery on board. Sound is top-notch with a Quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos built in. XPS 14 is a pleasure to use, and I particularly loved the exceptional battery life (24hrs+) as well as the minimal design. An industry-leading laptop from Dell! Also available in a 16-inch variant (XPS 16) and non-touch-screen XPS 14 options. ₹2.58 lakh.
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra
ASUS has a new ExpertBook Ultra whic,h is the perfect laptop for corporates and small business owners as well as professional users looking for an ultra premium experience. The device is ultra-light (0.99kg) and ultra-thin (10.9mm), its ait's ultra tough (Mg-Al chassis) and has a 19hr battery (70Wh). The ExpertBook Ultra runs on Core Ultra X processors with a dedicated NPU (50TOPS) for AI-driven productivity. ExpertBook Ultra also has full port versatility and a 3K Tandem OLED display with Corning Gorilla Matte (glare reduction by 80%) and enterprise-grade security. There’s also a 6-speaker system for dynamic sound and 9H military-grade durability(MIL-STD-810H). On usage, I found the device to be exceptionally good at everything thrown at it and particularly great for mobility, thanks to long battery life and ultra-toughness. If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line laptop that does everything, this is it! ₹2.40 lakh.
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED
Xiaomi’s latest Mini LED TV brings advanced display tech, cinematic visuals and smart connectivity together for a premium viewing experience. Powered by QD Mini-LED tech this new TV combines precise Mini-LED backlighting and Quantum Dot colour to deliver enhanced detail along with crisp contrast and brightness. Features include Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 4K UHD, 1200 nits of brightness and Dolby Audio. You also get Xiaomi’s fluid Patchwall UI as well as DLG 120HZ and MEMC and ALLM. All of this results in a smooth performance and visuals for sports, action and gaming. Connectivity includes BT, wifi, Airplay 2 with Google cast and Miracast onboard. The S Mini LED runs on Google TV and even has a Filmmaker mode for purists. I’ve been using this Tv (55inch) for weeks now and find it incredibly good for viewing and listening to content (OTT, movies, games, satellite TV), the accurate colours, natural tones and enhanced visual depth this TV offers is very close to a true cinema-like experience! Great TV! Available in 55,65 and 75”. ₹51,999.
Bose Lifestyle Ultra speaker
This new Bose speaker offers elevated sound in an elegant form factor. The Lifestyle Ultra speaker is powerful yet provides astonishingly clear and immersive audio; it's also truly versatile and can be expanded as part of a multiplayer room setup. The speaker can be used individually or in a pair for a true stereo experience, and can be used in tandem with the new lifestyle ultra soundbar and sub for true surround sound. Dynamic features include TrueSpatial tech, CleanBass tech, multi-room functionality, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Google Cast built-in. The speaker is crafted from premium materials and connects via both BT and Wi-Fi. ₹33,600.
Canon EOS R6V KIT
Canon has launched a new full-frame camera with an L-series Power zoom lens that’s video-focused and ideal for filmmakers and creators. The professional camera kit, which consists of both the R6V full-frame camera and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM lens, is ideal together. The L-series lens has a built-in power zoom. The duo combines for cinematic-level imaging, advanced video performance, great mobility and caters to the needs of current filmmakers, creators and modern production professionals. The R6V has a full-frame CMOS sensor with 32.5 megapixels and 7K recording, it also has a built-in cooling fan, making it ideal for long events, interviews and single-takes. ₹3.56 lakh.
Swatch SCUBAQUA
The new SCUBAQUA collection from swatch comes in four new colour ways and is inspired by the world of jellyfish while being designed for adventure both below and above the sea. These diving watches are crafted from Bioceramic and biosourced materials. Two variants even offer Swatch Pay - allowing wearers to make contactless payments from their wrist. The SCUBAQUA Is also 100m water resistant, sized at 44mm and displays time via hands that glow in the dark too. ₹16,500.