Gadgets of the week: Patek Philippe 6105G, Remarkable Paper Pure and Qualcomm Snapdragon

Patek Phillipe 6105G
Patek makes some of the finest watches out there and their new 6105G is a meticulously crafted piece of art! The Celestial model is made from white gold and is inspired by space modules with a dial depicting the sky as seen from Geneva. The watch sports a240 C LU CLLCSo caliber which took 5 years to develop and can display sunrise/sunset times as well as summer/winter time. The dial features skeleton hands, while the watch has a 48hrs power reserve. Time, date and moon phase are beautifully laid out. ₹4.27* crore.
Remarkable Paper Pure
The new Paper Pure is an e-ink tablet(Black & white) with a 10.3 inch screen size weighing only 360g. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and a battery that lasts three weeks on a charge. You can take notes, sketch ideas and write away with the Paper Pure which offers an ultra natural writing experience. It also connects via USB- C and Wifi to other devices plus supports all types of essential documents and languages. ₹38,000.
Qualcomm Snapdragon
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon is a leading brand of SoC (System-on-chip) technology, chances are that if you own a good Android smartphone, it probably runs on Snapdragon. Snapdragon has recently announced their new SD 6 Gen 5 and SD 4 Gen 5 chips targeted at mid-range and budget conscious devices bringing AI-powered camera enhancements and smooth motion UI experience to a broader audience. For users there will be several benefits including AI-based night vision, upto 100x zoom support and high performance gaming as well as Wi-Fi 7 and BT 6.0 for superior connectivity (SD 6 Gen 5). Qualcomm also introduced Snapdragon Sound to India which is engineered at the system level for providing superior wireless audio quality across devices and categories. The next time you’re buying a smart device look for a Snapdragon SoC and Snapdragon sound!
Xiaomi 17
The Xiaomi 17 is a brilliant smartphone from Xiaomi with top notch features in a slim compact form factor (6.3”). I personally love 6.3” sized phones as they’re easy to carry, easy to use with one hand and fit in my pocket easily. The Xiaomi 17 features a 50MP Leica triple camera system which takes phenomenally good pics and video in pretty much any light. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 and comes with a 6330mAh Si-C battery that lasted me well into the second day. The CrystalRes AMOLED screen is crisp with accurate colour and 3500 nits brightness. The phone also provides IP69 protection and runs on Xiaomi’s next-gen HyperOS 3. Of note the sound quality from Xiaomi 17 is outstanding courtesy of Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res audio (wired and wireless). This is one of the best smartphones I’ve come across this year and I highly recommend it! ₹89,999.
OnePlus Pad 4
In the past I’ve used several generations of OnePlus Pads and find them to offer exceptional value and features. The new OnePlus Pad 4 delivers even more with a 13.2” 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and a large 13380mAh battery. The OnePlus Pad 4 honestly offers PC level performance in a handy format. Built for both professionals and creators the Pad 4 has an eight speaker setup with spatial audio and Dolby Vision support as well as 80w charging and a 144Hz ref rate. On usage the Pad 4 is great all round whether its watching movies, playing immersive games, writing, creating and editing content, attending video calls/meets and it even supports second screen functionality. Several built-in creative AI tools (including AI Painter, Recorder, Clear Call) make life easier. A superb all-in-one tablet! ₹59,999.
Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies has introduced Bounce technology for its Office Sneaker collection. I’ve been using a pair of these shoes (Wes Cap Toe Laceup) for 3 weeks and find the shoes extremely comfortable to wear for long hours. Bounce tech includes an enhanced two layer cushioning system which offers great shock absorption, responsiveness and comfort. Bounce is also engineered to support continuous movement (long walks) without compromising structure and style. I found the shoes great for daily use whether its travel, at the office or in the coffee shop. The upper is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a breathable fabric lining. The recycled rubber outsole also offers good grip in various terrain. Discover these casual shoes and many more with the Hush Puppies range including the versatile Office Sneaker Collection. Get your pair now! ₹6,999.