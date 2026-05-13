Gadgets of the week: Patek Philippe 6105G, Remarkable Paper Pure and Qualcomm Snapdragon

Xiaomi 17

The Xiaomi 17 is a brilliant smartphone from Xiaomi with top notch features in a slim compact form factor (6.3”). I personally love 6.3” sized phones as they’re easy to carry, easy to use with one hand and fit in my pocket easily. The Xiaomi 17 features a 50MP Leica triple camera system which takes phenomenally good pics and video in pretty much any light. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 and comes with a 6330mAh Si-C battery that lasted me well into the second day. The CrystalRes AMOLED screen is crisp with accurate colour and 3500 nits brightness. The phone also provides IP69 protection and runs on Xiaomi’s next-gen HyperOS 3. Of note the sound quality from Xiaomi 17 is outstanding courtesy of Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res audio (wired and wireless). This is one of the best smartphones I’ve come across this year and I highly recommend it! ₹89,999.