Gadgets of the week: Wobble One 5G, Noise Junior Explorer 2 and Beats Pill

Xteink X3

This handy ultra compact Magnetic eReader comes with a 3.7 inch display with 250+ PPI resolution and E ink technology. It weighs only 58g and can easily attach to the rear of smartphones with MagSafe tech. The battery lasts for about 2 weeks (650mAh) and

You can use upto a 512Gb microSd card for storage. Supported formats include EPUB, TXT, JPG, BMP. ₹7,500.