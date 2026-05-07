Gadgets of the week: Wobble One 5G, Noise Junior Explorer 2 and Beats Pill

Wobble One 5G
The Wobble One 5G is an outstanding new smartphone which is loaded to the gills with features. Wobble is from Indkal technologies which makes premium consumer electronics including select Acer and Black & Decker products in India. Wobble One has a 6.67” AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a Mediatek DImensity 7400 processor on-board. It also sports a pro -grade 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 rear camera with OIS and 4K HDR video as well as a front 50MP camera ideal for 4K selfies and creating content easily. Wobble One runs pure stock Android with zero bloatware and incorporates both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with dual stereo speakers. There’s a faster NPU for AI processing built-in and a hyper gaming engine for gamers. On usage I found the Wobble One to be a phenomenal device for daily usage with great battery life (5000mAh easily lasts a day), brilliant cameras (great pics and video from front and rear cams), solid display with powerful sound (top notch for content consumption) and an ultra smooth overall Android experience. Available in 3 colours, the Wobble One 5G is truly an “all-round” smartphone! ₹27,999.
Noise Junior Explorer 2
Noise’s Jr. Explorer 2 is a smartwatch for young children (4+ years) that serves to keep kids secure and connected with parents. Explorer 2 offers real-time tracking, safety alerts and the ability to make simple calls. I’ve been using it with one of my young nephews and find it very useful. For one, Real-time GPS tracking allows me to keep track of exact location, while two-way video and audio calls ensure safety with SOS alerts available for emergencies. I could also set Geofencing safe zones which alerted me if the child was breaching a specific safe area. The design is cheerful and kid-friendly with a battery life of almost a week and IP68 resistance for splashes and tumbles. The watch connects over 4G, wifi and BT and is compatible with iOS and Android. Explorer 2 has a large 1.4” display and connects via the Explorer Hub app for messaging, scheduling, rewards and routines. An essential smartwatch from Noise for children! ₹6,499.
Beats Pill
Beats by Dre makes exceptionally good products, their Beats Pill is one of the best BlueTooth portable speakers I’ve used. For the best part of the last few months the Beats Pill has been my go to speaker whether its at home, while travelling or at the office. The Pill is compact yet sturdy (IP 67 Dust and Water resistant), it also offers me tremendous battery life (30+hrs on mid volume) and is compatible with both my iOS and Android devices. Coming to the sound the Beats Pill has robust room-filling sound and good bass (courtesy of a racetrack woofer) - it’s great for music as well as podcasts and audiobooks. The Pill has physical buttons for controls and generates hi-res losses audio when connected via USB-C. The Beats Pill is one of the best portable speakers you can currently buy and is easily the best looking! Available in Matt Black, Statement Red and Champagne Gold colours. ₹16,900.
Volocopter VoloXPro
The VoloXPro is an electrically powered ultralight multicopter. Essentially intended for flight schools, flying clubs, air sports enthusiasts and eventually an air taxi. VoloXPro features a modular design that can be offered in different configurations including for medical transport. Specs include a 70kph cruise speed, 40km range, fully electric with 2 seats and a 600kg weight limit. Coming soon in 2026. ₹5.45 crore
Acemate tennis Robot
Meet the world’s first Tennis Robot with incorporated Artificial Intelligence that lets you even play rallies. The Acemate robot can move (with cameras and Mecanum wheels), catch, and serve upto 60mph and 8m high - making it ideal for practicing rallies and drills. The Acemate Robot can basically see your shots, move into position and catch your ball even managing to serve right back. The Robot can play slices, flat shots and Topspin with customisation possible via an APP. ₹20 lakh.
Xteink X3
This handy ultra compact Magnetic eReader comes with a 3.7 inch display with 250+ PPI resolution and E ink technology. It weighs only 58g and can easily attach to the rear of smartphones with MagSafe tech. The battery lasts for about 2 weeks (650mAh) and
You can use upto a 512Gb microSd card for storage. Supported formats include EPUB, TXT, JPG, BMP. ₹7,500.