Gadgets of the week: POCO X8 Pro Max, OPPO F33 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 6

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

OPPO makes really good phones - especially their F series which are “all rounders”, a perfect example is the new F33 Pro 5G which ticks all the boxes and then some. OPPO F33 Pro 5G comes with 50MP cameras in the front and rear which take ultra sharp and dynamic photos and video in most conditions. The phone is powered by a 7000mAh battery (80W charge) and is reinforced with a 360° Armour body (all-around drop protection) and IP 69K water and dust resistance. The phone is also well balanced (194g weight and 16.69cm screen) and feels light in pocket and slim in hand. OPPO’s color OS 16 is one of the best UIs currently and is a pleasure to use in the F33 Pro 5G. Available in multiple colour options the F33 Pro 5G from OPPO is one of the best smartphones you can buy now for overall value and features. ₹37,999.