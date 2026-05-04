Gadgets of the week: POCO X8 Pro Max, OPPO F33 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 6

POCO X8 Pro Max
The POCO X8 Pro Max is a powerful smartphone with emphasis on high performance, battery longevity and everyday usability. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9500s with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM upto 24GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage it offers ultra-fast multitasking and seamless performance. I’ve enjoyed using this phone for that past few weeks as it has a beautiful 6.83” AMOLED 120Hz display (perfect for entertainment and games) and a 9000mAh Si-C battery with 100W charging (easily lasts for 1.5-2days). The 50MP AI dual camera with OIS is great for photos and video while a snappy 20MP selfie camera adorns the front. The phone also has a premium metal frame and fibreglass rear giving it a suave look. Poco X8 Pro Max is also mega-tough thanks to IP69K durability and if you’re into gaming there’s 120fps gaming here with a large Vapour chamber area to keep the phone cool always. Sound is also good thanks to Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. A powerful phone ideal for entertainment, gaming and daily use! ₹42,999.
OPPO F33 Pro 5G
OPPO makes really good phones - especially their F series which are “all rounders”, a perfect example is the new F33 Pro 5G which ticks all the boxes and then some. OPPO F33 Pro 5G comes with 50MP cameras in the front and rear which take ultra sharp and dynamic photos and video in most conditions. The phone is powered by a 7000mAh battery (80W charge) and is reinforced with a 360° Armour body (all-around drop protection) and IP 69K water and dust resistance. The phone is also well balanced (194g weight and 16.69cm screen) and feels light in pocket and slim in hand. OPPO’s color OS 16 is one of the best UIs currently and is a pleasure to use in the F33 Pro 5G. Available in multiple colour options the F33 Pro 5G from OPPO is one of the best smartphones you can buy now for overall value and features. ₹37,999.
OnePlus Nord 6
The Nord series of smartphones from OnePlus are one of my favourites - they are packed with features, innovation and they last for a long time. The new Nord 6 comes with a blazing Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 256GB storage. It also sports a 6.78” AMOLED 165Hz ref rate screen with 3600 nits brightness and 1.5K resolution making it a top contender. Cameras are exceptional here with a main 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 OIS/8MP ultra wide and 32MP front cam shooting top quality pics and video. Nord 6 has a 9000mAh Si-C battery with 80w charging and IP 69K resistance with MIL-STD 810H sturdiness. It also runs Oxygen OS 16 (based on Android 16) which is ultra smooth and highly efficient. Nord 6 also gets 4 years of OS updates/6yrs security. OnePlus Nord 6 is a safe bet for anyone looking for a solid new smartphone in 2026! ₹38,999.
B&O Beosound Haven
Bang & Olufsen has just revealed its new upcoming Haven speaker which is a landscape speaker (meant for your garden, patio etc). Haven looks like an architectural sculpture made of Aluminium and Quartzite. B&O has collaborated with Italian Stone purveyor Antolini to create this masterpiece. Coming soon!
Victorinox Concept One Solar
The new Concept One Solar is a game-changing watch from Victorinox where the watch is equipped with a Swiss-made Ronda 215 solar movement which harnesses light to power movement. The watch also includes double anti shock protection and magnetic resistance and anti-scratch protection on the stainless steel bezel. Concept One Solar is also water resistant to 100m and comes with luminescent hands for visibility and date. You also get interchangeable straps (tool-free) and a 8-year battery life. ₹85,000.
ASICS Gel NYC-2.0
These new Gel NYC-2.0 sneakers from ASICS source inspiration from heritage and modern performance styles. The upper references GEL-1050 from c.2000 updated with suede overlays. Gel NYC-2.0 also features high tech TRUSSTIC support units and GEL inserts along with modern FF BLAST PLUS cushioning. These shoes are great for everyday wear emphasising on comfort, cushioning and support. They are also extremely stylish (available in multiple colours) and fashionable allowing them to be worn casually or while travelling. ₹13,999.