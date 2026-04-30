Gadgets of the week: Instax Mini 13, Orient Aero O2 Fan and Philips OneChef

Instax Mini 13
The Instax Mini 13 from Fujifilm is one of the most fun cameras I’ve ever used - It also provides instant gratification in the form of memorable colour prints printed out in just a few seconds. I love using the Mini 13 on a daily basis as it captures fleeting moments effortlessly and naturally. Features include a very cclose-upe up mode, an adjustable viewfinder, auto exposure (great pics in all light conditions), a built-in selfie mirror & selfie-timer for capturing dynamic selfies and most importantly instant credit-card-sized prints which are timeless and can be posted or stuck anywhere! Mini 13 also features a flash and is compatible with the instax UP! App where you can also scan your installation photos, organise them and share. A marvellous, must-have camera from Fujifilm! ₹8,499.
Orient Aero O2 Fan
Orient’s Aero O2 is a next-gen fan that not only cools you but also detoxifies the air around you while helping restore Oxygen. Aero O2 uses breakthrough Plasma Ion tech to enrich Oxygen levels while simultaneously neutralising pollutants. On usage, I found the fan to provide supreme cooling primarily and an overall feeling of freshness. The Orient Aero O2 improves AQI by about 60% with 99.99% microbe neutralisation and upto 90% Oxygen recovery in 8 hours, according to scientific testing and certification by an NABL-accredited lab. Aero O2 also runs very quietly - something which I appreciate tremendously in fans. The fan also includes a reverse-rotation winter mode and can run the Plasma Ion system independently of fan operation, making purification usable along with ACs. Aero O2 is the future of ceiling fans - and it’s here now! ₹15,499.
Philips OneChef
OneChef from Philips is one of the most innovative and exciting devices I’ve tried this year. The all-in-one marvel can boil, steam, air-fry, curry, stir-fry, roast, bake and do many many cooking tasks (totally 33) at the press of a button. Setting up OneChef is ultra quick and proprietary AmbiHeat tech provides perfect results consistently. Some of the food dishes/items I tried using the range of presets and modes include pulaos, cakes, grilled meat/veg, momos, samosas, grilled sandwiches and idlis. The results were exceptional and tasty. OneChef uses advanced sensors to monitor and adjust heat automatically and can most importantly keep food at the right temperature after cooking ensuring freshness. OneChef is ideal for conjuring up both a quick meal or an elaborate one, it’s the perfect “Chef” for the modern Indian Kitchen! Highly Recommend! ₹19,995.
GoPro Mission 1 Pro
GoPro’s new Mission 1 Series of cameras come with a new 1” sensor and offer upto 8K30fps videos. A new GP3 processor provides advanced hardware optimisation and longer runtimes as well as superior Low-light capability. Mission 1 Pro shoots hi-res 50MP photos with a fixed 14mm GoPro lens for Pro-level capture. ₹65,000.
Tudor Monarch Watch
Tudor’s new Monarch carries a century-old legacy featuring a faceted case and a matching bracelet along with an enigmatic dial and a manufacture calibre MT5662-2U movement. Monarch sports a 39mm dial in dark champagne colour with a steel case and strap. The watch is water proof to 100m and is protected by a sapphire crystal. The movement is both COSC and METAS certified for both accuracy and precision and comes with a 65 hour power reserve. ₹5.19 lakh
DJI Osmo Pocket 4
DJI’s new Osmo Pocket 4 is ideal for YouTubers, Instagrammers and all content creators. Powered by a 1” CMOS sensor, the Pocket 4 captures 4k/240fps footage as well as clear low-light shots. Pocket 4 delivers cinematic depth via 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-Log. With 2x lossless zoom and 3-axis stabilisation, along with a 2” rotatable touchscreen, the Pocket 4 is industry-leading. You also get 107GB of storage and OsmoAudio 4-channel output. ₹55,800.