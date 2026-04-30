Gadgets of the week: Instax Mini 13, Orient Aero O2 Fan and Philips OneChef

Philips OneChef

OneChef from Philips is one of the most innovative and exciting devices I’ve tried this year. The all-in-one marvel can boil, steam, air-fry, curry, stir-fry, roast, bake and do many many cooking tasks (totally 33) at the press of a button. Setting up OneChef is ultra quick and proprietary AmbiHeat tech provides perfect results consistently. Some of the food dishes/items I tried using the range of presets and modes include pulaos, cakes, grilled meat/veg, momos, samosas, grilled sandwiches and idlis. The results were exceptional and tasty. OneChef uses advanced sensors to monitor and adjust heat automatically and can most importantly keep food at the right temperature after cooking ensuring freshness. OneChef is ideal for conjuring up both a quick meal or an elaborate one, it’s the perfect “Chef” for the modern Indian Kitchen! Highly Recommend! ₹19,995.