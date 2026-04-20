Gadgets of the week: Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G, Polycab Aerofame and Under Armour Velociti Distance

Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G
The new Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone that sets out to redefine your everyday smartphone experience. Note 60 Pro is packed with several innovations along with a robust SnapDragon 7s Gen 4 processor for peak performance and an Aerospace grade aluminium frame for durability. I’ve been using this phone as a primary device for a week and find it both “category-defining” and “best in class”. Standout Features include a customisable Active Matrix LED display on the rear (check calls, weather, play games, see notifications, etc.), a 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz ref rate and 4500 nits and a 6500mAh battery with 90W(wired) and 30W(wireless) charging. The Note 60 Pro has brilliant rear cameras (50MP OIS paired with an ultra-wide) for ultra detailed images and 4K video with Live Photos and AI portraits with a 13MP front cam with wide selfies and dual video (ideal for content creation). The phone also sports IP64 resistance and an accurate heart rate/SpO2 sensor built onto the frame. I loved the smooth software experience with XOS 16 (based on Android 16) which is highly customisable and runs seamlessly, plus there’s also Folax Assistant with LLM support and One tap AI button. The phone also gets 3yrs OS and 5 yrs security updates. Incredible offering from Infinix! ₹31,999.
Polycab Aerofame
Polycab makes high quality fans and their new Aerofame BLDC fan is top notch. The Aerofame not only has a sleek design that elevates interiors but also superior performance. Available in a choice of stunning colours, I’ve been using the champagne gold version which looks stunning. Coming to the performance, Aerofame sports aerodynamic blades for smooth airflow with multi—speed control (upto 25 speed settings with fine precision) with a Boost mode for a powerful breeze. The Aerofame is extremely quiet even in high speeds and also works in reverse mode (ideal for winters and AC rooms). The remote is compact and comprehensive. An excellent fan for modern interiors from Polycab! ₹7,599.
Under Armour Velociti Distance
Under Armour’s next next-generationciti shoes have launched in India and I’ve had the chance to try out their Velociti Distance for the last few weeks. UA Velociti Distance is ideal for long runs and high-mileage training. I found these shoes both visually striking and exhilarating to run with, both outdoors on the streets as well as on my treadmill. The Velociti Distance is designed to deliver cushioning, stability and durability. The shoe features high high-techOVR+ foam for ultimate underfoot cushioning, a Leno Weave upper which is light and breathable as well as extra foam in the heel for added stability and reducing impact on hips and knees. The UA Velociti Distance also works really well as a regular daily wear pair of sneakers, thanks to striking aesthetics and great cushioning. These shoes are a blessing for long runs. Highly recommend! ₹16,999.
Insta360 Snap Selfie
The Snap Selfie Screen is essentially a Selfie screen with light that attaches to the back of your smartphone. It can be incredibly useful as it lets you use your smartphone’s rear camera for better selfies and Vlogs while seeing yourself in real time. There’s also a Snap Selfie Light which adds adjustable lighting. This device is ideal for creators, bloggers and almost everyone interested in taking good selfies or videos of themselves. The device connects via USB C and requires no pairing and no charging. The Snap Selfie screen mirrors the phone screen allowing settings adjustment and control of camera. The Insta360 Snap works with native and third party camera apps. ₹8,400.
Suunto Spark
The Spark are a set of lightweight open-ear earbuds that offer premium sound and all-day comfort. Designed for daily activity and training, the TWS are light (under 10g each) and offer an ergonomic fit. You get upto 36 hrs of battery, Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0, IP -55 water and sweat resistance as well as next-gen Head movement control. Suunto Spark also offers Neck mobility assessment. ₹16,700.
Trettitre T-CP8
The T-CP8 is just what the Doctor ordered to ground my tech senses. This beautiful CD player (yes it’s a Compact Disc Player) lets you play CDs and supports 3.5mm headphones as well as Bluetooth to connect to your speakers. It has a 2000mAh battery and charges via USB C. I don’t know about you but I do know I’m ordering one straight away! ₹11,200.