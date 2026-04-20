Gadgets of the week: Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G, Polycab Aerofame and Under Armour Velociti Distance

Trettitre T-CP8

The T-CP8 is just what the Doctor ordered to ground my tech senses. This beautiful CD player (yes it’s a Compact Disc Player) lets you play CDs and supports 3.5mm headphones as well as Bluetooth to connect to your speakers. It has a 2000mAh battery and charges via USB C. I don’t know about you but I do know I’m ordering one straight away! ₹11,200.