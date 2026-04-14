Gadgets of the Week: Titan Celestor 2.0, iQOO Z11x 5G and Withings Body Scan

Withings Body Scan

This is one of the best devices you should be investing in currently. The Withings Body Scan measures a whole range of essential biomarkers with great accuracy, providing a snapshot of your overall health. I’ve been using the Body Scan to monitor my health markers for the last month and have found areas which I need to work on that I was unaware of before. The device scans and provides; accurate muscle and fat percentages (localised across 5 body zones), medical grade ECG and vascular age, detects Atrial Fibrillation, Electrodermal activity score (stress reaction) as well as weight. Body Scan also syncs via wifi/BT to the Withings app. I found the device to be invaluable offering a clinical scan of overall vascular health right from home. Devices like The Body Scan offer the ability to gauge our vascular health with a simple scan and take timely action if needed. ₹38,999.