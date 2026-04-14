Gadgets of the Week: Titan Celestor 2.0, iQOO Z11x 5G and Withings Body Scan

Titan Celestor 2.0
Titan has some fantastic watches launching in 2026, the new Celestor 2.0 is an outstanding, feature filled smartwatch that looks magnificent on the wrist and performs like a champion! Setting up the Celestor 2.0 takes hardly 10 mins allowing me to sync with the Titan Smart app. Once connected this watch is truly multifunctional; It allows me to track essential metrics including heart rate, steps, sleep, messages, calories and SpO2 accurately. Apart from this the watch excels in multi-Sport tracking as well as providing in-depth running analysis thanks to a built-in dual band GPS. Other features include built in altimeter/barometer/Compass combo and the ability to have offline maps pre-loaded for use. The watch also boasts of premium hardware including a 1.43” AMOLED display (1000nits/60Hz), 5ATM water resistance (tracks swimming too), an advanced processor with 256MB internal memory, premium hybrid strap and a Hi-Grade Aluminium body. The watch has consistently given me 7-8 days of battery life with heavy usage. The Celestor 2.0 is currently my favourite smartwatch!! ₹11,499.
iQOO Z11x 5G
iQOO’s Z range of smartphones have always offered tremendous value and cutting-edge features fro the price. The new Z11x 5G comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 7400-Turbo processor and a 7200mAh battery on board. There’s also Origin OS 6 (Android 16 based) iQOO’s excellent UI making daily tasks effortless. Other features include 4K video recording in front and rear cameras as well as IP68 & IP69+ resistance. iQOO Z11x 5G looks elegant on hand and comes with 4 years of security updates. I really liked the cameras in this smartphone (50 MP Sony main cam/2MP Bokeh cam 7 & 32MP front cam) which provide good stills and video in daily conditions. The 6.76” display has FHD+ resolution, 120Hz and 1200 nits making content clear to view. The Z11x is a sturdy phone from iQOO with rock-solid features and performance. ₹20,999.
Withings Body Scan
This is one of the best devices you should be investing in currently. The Withings Body Scan measures a whole range of essential biomarkers with great accuracy, providing a snapshot of your overall health. I’ve been using the Body Scan to monitor my health markers for the last month and have found areas which I need to work on that I was unaware of before. The device scans and provides; accurate muscle and fat percentages (localised across 5 body zones), medical grade ECG and vascular age, detects Atrial Fibrillation, Electrodermal activity score (stress reaction) as well as weight. Body Scan also syncs via wifi/BT to the Withings app. I found the device to be invaluable offering a clinical scan of overall vascular health right from home. Devices like The Body Scan offer the ability to gauge our vascular health with a simple scan and take timely action if needed. ₹38,999.
DJI Avata 360
DJI’s new AVATA 360 is a flagship drone with 8K video. AVATA 360 sports a 1-inch sensor with support for upto 8K/60fps video. The drone has Omnidirectional obstacle sensing for enabling dynamic tracking shots. It can also generate a 120MP 360° photo with a single tap and switch between 360 and Single lens mode seamlessly. 04+ video transmission delivers stable, clear live feeds thanks to smoother, immersive flights. AVATA 360 makes it easy even for beginners to capture dynamic tracking shots. Other features include 42GB storage, wifi 6 and 23 mins flight time. Pre-order now! ₹37,000.
Oral-B Kids Electric ToothBrush
Oral-B’s Kids Spiderman Electric Toothbrush is a rechargeable rotating electric toothbrush designed to make brushing teeth fun and effective for kids. The rotating head thoroughly cleans dental surfaces while the extra-soft bristles and small head are gentle and safe on young mouths. Oral B’s magic timer app ensures kids brush longer, achieving the dentist-recommended 2 mins of brushing time. Electric tooth brushes usually remove more plaque than regular ones. The device is also IPX7 water-resistant. ₹1,459.
DailyObjects Park Tech Kit
The Park Tech Kit keeps all your essential tech accessories organised and neatly packed in a safe enclosure. Inside there’s a mesh zip pocket for smaller items and a slip pocket for larger ones. Items that I stored include chargers, AirPods, cables, power banks, sim tools, digital pens, memory cards, pen drives and more. The durable matte hard external shell offers everyday protection while the microsuede lining keeps my devices scuff-free. Available in four colours. ₹2,999.