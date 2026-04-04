Gadgets of the week: Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT 5.1, Dreame D20 Ultra & OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT 5.1
Blaupunkt makes excellent audio products, their new 5.1 surround system - SBW Chicago HT 5.1 comes with true 5.1 Channel surround sound with a setup of a soundbar, powerful sub and wired satellites. I managed to set the Chicago up in about 20 minutes and hooked it to my TV via HDMi and Optical. The sound quality is dynamic in this system - Clear dialogue as well as powerful surround which is room-filling and accurate. The setup is great if you watch a lot of TV, OTT, movies and sports. Features like DSP and Neodymium drivers assist in generating 350w of power. I absolutely enjoyed my time with the Blaupunkt Chicago HT 5.1. In fact The CEO of Blaupunkt Audio India, Mr Sukhesh Madaan says “ The SBW Chicago HT 5.1 represents our vision of simplifying audio without compromising on performance” - I couldn’t agree more! ₹7,999.
Dreame D20 Ultra
Dreame’s D20 Ultra is a superb automatic vacuum cleaner/mopper that provides efficient Duo Scrub cleaning and 13000Pa Vormax suction with Smart carpet detection. I’ve been using this 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop system for 2 weeks and find the DuoScrub mopping system, with high-speed rotary mops that scrub with downward pressure) exceptional for cleaning floors. RoboSwing Edge cleaning feature allows you to clean edges and corners easily while 13000Pa suction easily picks up debris and stubborn particles. The Pathfinder smart navigation feature intelligently maps your home and plans efficient routes with smooth navigation around furniture and obstacles. Built-in 2500mAh battery provides up to 250 minutes of runtime. D20 Ultra is a fully integrated system that provides advanced automation and powerful cleaning for your home. ₹39,999.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
If you’re looking to buy a new pair of quality wireless earbuds at an affordable price, the Nord Buds 4 Pro from OnePlus is your best bet. I’ve been using these as my daily earbuds (music, calls, web-meets, movies, OTT, gaming) for 3 weeks now and find them ideal. Features include a BT 6.0 connection that’s fast and steady, real-time ANC (upto 55db) that works seamlessly, Boosted bass with 12mm Ti-coated drivers, excellent battery life (close to 60 hrs), immersive spatial-audio for gaming and movies, ultra clear calls with 6-Mic AI clear call as well as an AI assistant on device. The Nord Buds 4 Pro are also Hi-Res certified and offer LHDC 5.0 hi-def transmission. On top of all this you get volume control on the buds and dual-device connection. AI assistant lets you set alarms, hear weather reports and AI prompts. These buds are IP 55 water and dust resistant and come with multiple ear size tips. Don’t miss these - on sale now! ₹3,799.
Oppo K14 5G
Oppo’s new K14 5G is a smartphone that offers plenty of features and value. It has a seriously impressive 7000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charge that seems to last forever. You also get IP 69 water and dust resistance and a SuperCool VC system for staying cool. I particularly liked the design which is elegant and minimal. The 17.15cm LCD display (I would have preferred AMOLED) is relatively bright (1125 nits) and comes with 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Mediatek 6300 mobile platform which is smooth and performs well for day to day activities. Dual stereo speakers provide good volume for call and music/movies. The 50MP ultra-clear camera takes able pics in daylight with AI Perfect shot providing quick edit options. Color OS 15 is an easy to use UI which simplifies most daily tasks. The Oppo K14 5G is an overall balanced smartphone in this price range. ₹17,999.
Orient Stretto Date
Orient watches are excellent timepieces for the wrist offering accurate time with an elegant and refined look. The new Stretto (Italian musical term for an accelerating tempo toward a climax) is ideal for both casual and formal use. Available in a choice of colours the Stretto displays time and date in an aesthetic and balanced dial. Inside there’s a mechanical movement with a 40hr power reserve. The watch provides 50m water resistance and is forged from SUS316L stainless steel with a sapphire crystal to protect. The orange-dial version shown here is the perfect addition to your watch collection for 2026. ₹37,000.
RayNeo Air 4 Pro
RayNeo’s AR display glasses come packed with features. The AR display is HDR 10 certified with 1200nits of brightness while a Vision 4000 Display chip enables real-time SDR to HDR conversion for boosting video content quality. Air 4 Pro can connect to all of your devices including phones, Gaming consoles, iPads, laptops etc. Sound is next level with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and 3D spatial sound on-board. The virtual display is about 201 inches with upto 3840*1080 resolution for 3D content. An innovative product from Rayneo! ₹24,000.