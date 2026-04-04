Gadgets of the week: Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT 5.1, Dreame D20 Ultra & OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

RayNeo Air 4 Pro

RayNeo’s AR display glasses come packed with features. The AR display is HDR 10 certified with 1200nits of brightness while a Vision 4000 Display chip enables real-time SDR to HDR conversion for boosting video content quality. Air 4 Pro can connect to all of your devices including phones, Gaming consoles, iPads, laptops etc. Sound is next level with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and 3D spatial sound on-board. The virtual display is about 201 inches with upto 3840*1080 resolution for 3D content. An innovative product from Rayneo! ₹24,000.