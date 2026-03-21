Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi Pad 8, Wobble K series 65 inch and Noise Master Buds 2

Wobble K series 65-inch

Wobble’s K series TVs offer tremendous value - both in terms of pricing and features. I’ve been using the 65inch Wobble K series 4K UHD smart LED Tv for a few weeks and find it an excellent option in the wildly popular 65-inch TV segment. I watched a ton of OTT streaming via Wi-Fi as well as sports on satellite TV along with movies on USB and cast content from my smartphone - the overall experience was great with features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision ensuring clear audio and sound as well as sharp visuals. Google TV 5.0 is built in and works smoothly letting you customise and view the content you like. Wobble K series Tv also has multiple ports for connectivity (LAN,HDMi, USB, AV in, Optical, Satellite etc) as well as connectivity via Wifi and BT. The bezels are thin and the stand is optimally designed so that the TV easy sits on a table or flush on the wall. This 65 inch TV is ideal for those upgrading to a large size 4K TV offering great visuals and sound at an unbelievable price! ₹39,999.