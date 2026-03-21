Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi Pad 8, Wobble K series 65 inch and Noise Master Buds 2

Xiaomi Pad 8
The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a remarkable tablet that delivers great performance in a compact form factor. It also features intelligent software and is compatible with an excellent set of specific accessories. On usage I found the Xiaomi Pad 8 to be ultra versatile, powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 and Snapdragon 8s gen 4 Mobile platform the tab is ideal for multitasking and perfect for life on the move. Pad 8 has a great Workstation mode that allows users to navigate seamlessly between apps and perform multiple tasks with ease. You also get PC level browser support which brings several desktop features that make the Pad 8 enhance your productivity. Essentially you can stream, game, manage multiple apps and edit a presentation effortlessly with this device! There’s also a 9200mAh battery that lasted me for several days and 4 years of OS updates ensuring longevity. Xiaomi Pad 8 also supports the Focus Pen Pro which is brilliant for precise writing and drawing as well as the Pad Keyboard which provides laptop-grade productivity! ₹33,999.
Wobble K series 65-inch
Wobble’s K series TVs offer tremendous value - both in terms of pricing and features. I’ve been using the 65inch Wobble K series 4K UHD smart LED Tv for a few weeks and find it an excellent option in the wildly popular 65-inch TV segment. I watched a ton of OTT streaming via Wi-Fi as well as sports on satellite TV along with movies on USB and cast content from my smartphone - the overall experience was great with features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision ensuring clear audio and sound as well as sharp visuals. Google TV 5.0 is built in and works smoothly letting you customise and view the content you like. Wobble K series Tv also has multiple ports for connectivity (LAN,HDMi, USB, AV in, Optical, Satellite etc) as well as connectivity via Wifi and BT. The bezels are thin and the stand is optimally designed so that the TV easy sits on a table or flush on the wall. This 65 inch TV is ideal for those upgrading to a large size 4K TV offering great visuals and sound at an unbelievable price! ₹39,999.
Noise Master Buds 2
Noise’s Master Buds 2 are an incredible set of wireless earbuds with Sound tuned by Bose technology. Buds 2 combine immersive sound, intelligent features and a refined premium design for a complete package. I’ve ben using these for a week now and find the acoustics richer with deeper bass as well as clear mids and crisp highs for a natural/lifelike listening experience. Master Buds 2 also look exceptionally fine on the ears while providing an ergonomic fit. The integration of Sound by Bose tech has really elevated the dynamic along with the presence of Active ANC, Clear Voice Pickup and immersive 360° Spatial Audio (with head tracking). Buds 2 also offer AI Voice chat assistance while the Noise Audio companion app allows you to customise the Buds 2 to your liking. Noise has also introduced intuitive Head-gesture controls which allow me to playback music and attend calls through simple head movements. An ace offering from Noise! ₹7,999.
Adidas Hyperboost Edge
The HyperBoost Edge is an awesome new shoe from Adidas providing ultra high cushioning, high energy return and a hyper light feel. Weighing just 255g the Hyperboost Edge is designed for everyday running as well as long distance runs. Adidas has incorporated the latest performance tech including a Hyperboost Pro foam midsole, PRIMEWEAVE upper, integrated heel pods and LIGHTTRAXION material on the outsole for grip. Designed for the modern, every-day runner! ₹19,999.
iPhone 17e
The latest iPhone is one that provides outstanding value. The 17e comes with a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display and runs on the A19 chip with Apple Intelligence on board. There’s a 48MP fusion camera, MagSafe wireless charging with storage now staring at 256GB. iPhone 17e is durable with an aluminium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front. 17e also gets eSIM connectivity and crash detection. Like Apple says the iPhone 17e is definitely “Feature stacked and Value Packed”. ₹69,999.
Otsuka Lotec No 8
This unique watch is inspired by the mixing consoles of the famous Abbey Road studios. The one of a kind watch features a square case and displays time through an inventive system combining a jumping hour and a retrograde minute indication. The watch is made with incredible attention and passion by founder Jiro Katayama. ₹5.82 Lakh.