Gadgets of the week: Duroflex Airboost, Sandisk Extreme Fit and iQOO 15R

Duroflex Airboost

Duroflex has a new radically cool mattress range called Airboost which provides 3x more air flow and contains more than 1 lakh+ adaptive fibres built-in. I’ve been using the 6.10 Arctic Ice version for a month now and found it to be the most comfortable mattress I’ve personally used. The reason is a combination of features including 5-zone support (tailored for different segments of the body), 3x breathability and 1 Lakh+ Airknit fibres which allow for perfect pressure distribution. Essentially Airboost distributes body weight across thousands of micro-support points while allowing air to flow through the mattress core. Compared to other memory foam mattresses Airboost along with Arctic Ice (cooling fabric) allows both heat and moisture to dissipate allowing for a cool, comfortable sleep. Another notable feature is that Airboost provides localised rebound helping maintain surface stability ensuring optimal body posture alignment. A truly ace product from Duroflex! ₹28,108