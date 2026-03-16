Gadgets of the week: Duroflex Airboost, Sandisk Extreme Fit and iQOO 15R

Duroflex Airboost
Duroflex has a new radically cool mattress range called Airboost which provides 3x more air flow and contains more than 1 lakh+ adaptive fibres built-in. I’ve been using the 6.10 Arctic Ice version for a month now and found it to be the most comfortable mattress I’ve personally used. The reason is a combination of features including 5-zone support (tailored for different segments of the body), 3x breathability and 1 Lakh+ Airknit fibres which allow for perfect pressure distribution. Essentially Airboost distributes body weight across thousands of micro-support points while allowing air to flow through the mattress core. Compared to other memory foam mattresses Airboost along with Arctic Ice (cooling fabric) allows both heat and moisture to dissipate allowing for a cool, comfortable sleep. Another notable feature is that Airboost provides localised rebound helping maintain surface stability ensuring optimal body posture alignment. A truly ace product from Duroflex! ₹28,108
Sandisk Extreme Fit
Sandisk’s new Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is a compact, high-capacity drive for file storage and transfer across computers and tablets. It comes in capacities upto 1 TB and is perfect for moving data from your PC/Mac to your Tablets and other similar devices. On testing it performs exceedingly well with speeds ups 400MB/s thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 1. The drive is tiny weighing only 3g and sits flush against devices making it seamless for expansion and backup. The Sandisk Memory Zone app allows you to back up photos, browse files and free up space on your primary device, it can even restore data with the utmost ease. Extreme Fit USB-C drive is compatible with Windows, MacOS and iPadOS making it a most essential device. ₹17,299 (for 1 TB).
iQOO 15R
The iQOO 15R comes in an ultra-slim 7.9mm design and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SOC while sporting a 7600mAh battery! The device is perfect for single-handed use with a 6.59” display (1.5K 144Hz AMOLED EyeCare). On usage the phone is blistering fast thanks to the SD 8 Gen 5 while providing battery performance that exceeds a day and half. Other features include a SuperComputing Chip Q2 designed for advanced gaming, IP 68 & 69 dust and water resistance, metal unibody design, 100W charging (I got 0-100% in just above an hour) and a superb camera system (50MP Sony LYT-700V OIS, 8MP UW and a 32MP front cam) all taking quality stills and video. To top it all Origin OS 6.0 UI is fast, smooth and responsive. Backed by 4 yrs OS/6 yrs security updates - the iQOO 15R is a beast in this price range! ₹44,999.
Macbook Neo
Apple’s new MacBook Neo is the tech product to buy this season with a choice of 4 stunning colours and an unbeatable price for a Mac. Neo comes in a 13” size with a Liquid Retina display, 16 hours of battery life, Apple Intelligence built-in, A18 Pro chip, 500 nits brightness, 1080p HD camera, Spatial Audio and MacOS. Neo is ideal for students, On-the-go and generally anybody who needs a no-fuss Mac for browsing, watching movies/OTT, playing games etc. Great product from Apple! ₹69,999.
Nothing (4a) Pro
Nothing’s Phone (4a) Pro is a really cool and unique looking phone with solid features including a Pro 3 camera system and a Glyph interface. There’s a Sony LYT700c OIS main camera along with a 50MP 3.5x OIS telephoto lens offering upto 140x ultra zoom in the rear while a 32MP wide-angle selfie cam captures action up front. The Glyph Matrix can display battery, clock, timer etc and Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 delivers an intuitive interface, The 6.83” AMOLED display with 144Hz ref rate is smooth and sharp. Powered by an SD 7 Gen 4 processor and a 5,400mAH battery the Phone (4a) Pro looks straight out of a sci-fi movie! ₹39,999.
Ressence Type 9
Ressence watches have a unique aesthetic making them elegant and cool at the same time. The Type 9 weighs only 39g and comes with an interactive time simulator indicating hours and minutes. The Aqua version shown here features an ocean-inspired blue dial while a Ressence Orbital Convex System (ROCS) powers the display - the entire dial rotates to indicate time. The watch is made from titanium and comes with a leather strap. ₹17.7 lakh