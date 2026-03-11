Gadgets of the week: Google Pixel 10a, Noise MagSafe Qi2 Powerbank and Zebronics Zeb 19TI6

Google Pixel 10a
Google’s Pixel smartphones are among the best and their “a” series of smartphones offer tremendous value! The newly launched Pixel 10a is a complete smartphone offering the best of software and hardware in a durable design with Google’s own Gemini built-in. Available in vibrant colours, the 10a comes in a bump-less design (camera blends into phone back) and sports a 48Mp main camera/13Mp front camera with a bright display (3000 nits). On usage the 10a takes remarkable photos and video (ultra natural, brilliant colour reproduction) while in-built features like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take helped me click outstanding pro-level pics. With 8GB of RAM and Tensor G4 inside the phone works smoothly and seamlessly with whatever you throw at it (the 5100mAh battery lasts for 30+ hrs). Google AI lets you edit photos and video effortlessly on board. 10a is also ultra durable with IP 68 rating, Gorilla Glass 7i on the display and 256Gb storage - the phone will perform perfectly for years (in fact you get 7 years of OS, security & Pixel drop updates). Gemini Live on Pixel 10a is super-charged allowing you to relax while it does the heavy-lifting for you. I’ve used several great Pixel devices over the years and the Pixel 10a is right up there with the best! Highly recommended!!! ₹49,999.
Noise MagSafe Qi2 Powerbank
Noise’s new MagSafe Qi 2 10000mAh power bank lets you charge compatible wireless phones at good speeds. The slim powerbank aligns perfectly with my iPhone 16 pro and provides 15w fast wireless charging (twice as fast as non Qi2 banks). It also gives me 0-50% charge in 30 mins which is ideal as most of the time I’m looking for a quick boost without searching for cables and a charger. On usage the Qi2 power bank stays relatively cool and has formidable magnetic strength ensuring the phone stays put. I also tried the device with several Qi2 compatible android smartphones and found the 15w wireless speeds to be ample for a quick and seamless charge. Noise’s elegant powerbank also includes a magnetic ring to support compatible phones and cases. I particularly admired the built-in stand Noise has provided to prop my phone upright while charging (lets me work while charging). The power bank is available in 3 colours (silver, onyx and titanium). It Also charges devices via built in USB-C. Superb powerbank from Noise! ₹2,799.
Zebronics Zeb 19TI6
Here’s a gadget that you simply must-have at home. The Zeb 19TI6 from Zebronics is an essential piece of equipment from Zebronics that’s well made and ergonomic. The wireless portable tyre inflator comes with a built-in pressure gauge and lets you inflate tyres of all sorts (cars, bikes, bicycles etc) in no time. I used it extensively with my automobile - It was able to inflate my car tyre from 25-32psi in less than a minute and from 0-32psi in about 180 seconds (can go upto 150psi). The 19TI6 also works with multiple nozzle types ( I was able to inflate medicine balls, sports balls and kids bicycles as well). Interestingly the inflator has a powerbank built in for charging and takes about 3 hours to get fully charged. There’s also a thoughtful 12V car port adapter for wired mode input as well. For emergencies and dimly lit areas a flashlight is built-in which has an SOS mode. This is a super useful device to keep at home and on-the-go! ₹8,499.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung’s S26 Ultra is the phone to get with incredible features including the world’s first built-in privacy display (protects your private info from other’s view) and a new powerful processor that lets you unlock the full potential for Galaxy AI for heavy multitasking. The S26 Ultra also sports an advanced engine - mDNIe to ensure colour and gradation as the creator intended.There’s also a new Vapour chamber design for efficient and quick heat dissipation and Super Fast Charging 3.0 for a 75% charge in 30mins. S26 Ultra’s three rear cameras - 200MP wide, 50MP Ultra wide and 50MP Telephoto capture incredible images in day and night scenarios with a new Super steady Horizontal Lock feature that keeps you videos steady and level in all conditions. Galaxy AI simplifies your work/lifestyle assisting you across the board including photo editing, real time suggestions, Now Nudge and Ask Bixby. One UI 8.5 also fully personalises your galaxy based on how you use it. From ₹1.39 lakh onwards.
Beats Pill
The Beats Pill is a cracking wireless speaker from Beats which is compact, light, sounds incredible and is powerful for its size. Feature include a bespoke racetrack woofer for deeper, fuller bass, high quality materials and structure for minimised distortion and new neodymium magnets for bigger, accurate sound. With IP 67 resistance, 24 hrs battery life and connectivity via BT. 5.3, the Pill is the perfect portable speaker and is an ideal purchase to enjoy during this Holi festive season. Shown here is the Champagne version - a perfect choice for a Women’s day gift! ₹16,900.
Sonoff Air Quality Monitor
Sonoff’s AirGuard SAWF-08P AQI monitor simultaneously tracks and displays temperature, humidity and CO2 levels along with the quality of air in the room. The device is engineered with Pro-grade accuracy using an NDIR sensor (delivers +/- 50ppm precision) and refreshes every 5 seconds to deliver timely updates. It also stores a year of historical data and seamlessly integrates with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google home. The Airguard monitor also offers improvement advise based on real-time indoor readings and current outdoor conditions in your city. ₹4,600.