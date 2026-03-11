Gadgets of the week: Google Pixel 10a, Noise MagSafe Qi2 Powerbank and Zebronics Zeb 19TI6

Google Pixel 10a

Google’s Pixel smartphones are among the best and their “a” series of smartphones offer tremendous value! The newly launched Pixel 10a is a complete smartphone offering the best of software and hardware in a durable design with Google’s own Gemini built-in. Available in vibrant colours, the 10a comes in a bump-less design (camera blends into phone back) and sports a 48Mp main camera/13Mp front camera with a bright display (3000 nits). On usage the 10a takes remarkable photos and video (ultra natural, brilliant colour reproduction) while in-built features like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take helped me click outstanding pro-level pics. With 8GB of RAM and Tensor G4 inside the phone works smoothly and seamlessly with whatever you throw at it (the 5100mAh battery lasts for 30+ hrs). Google AI lets you edit photos and video effortlessly on board. 10a is also ultra durable with IP 68 rating, Gorilla Glass 7i on the display and 256Gb storage - the phone will perform perfectly for years (in fact you get 7 years of OS, security & Pixel drop updates). Gemini Live on Pixel 10a is super-charged allowing you to relax while it does the heavy-lifting for you. I’ve used several great Pixel devices over the years and the Pixel 10a is right up there with the best! Highly recommended!!! ₹49,999.