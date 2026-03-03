Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75, Haier Gravity AI Series AC and Infinix Note Edge

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75

Xiaomi’s latest X Pro series of QLED TVs offer an immersive large-screen experience with peak visuals and sound! I’ve been using the 75” X Pro QLED for the last 2 weeks and find the experience unparalleled. First off the QLED picture quality is outstanding with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ allowing for vivid, natural colour and visuals whether its movies, OTT, social media or gaming. The 75 inch TV has a 97.76% screen-body ratio( near bezel-less design) and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode which lets you watch content as it was intended by the creators! Two powerful 34W box speaker systems enhanced by Dolby Audio/Dts X provide immaculate sound with crisp audio for dialogue and dynamic sound for action. The X Pro 75 launches very quickly and runs smoothly thanks to a Quad Core A55 processor and 32Gb storage. Watching sports content whether its cricket or F1 is a larger than life spectacle on the MaxView Display and if gaming is your thing - this TV is simply outstanding (120Hz Game Booster) ! Other features include Xiaomi’s seamless Patchwall interface, Google Tv, multiple HDMI ports, easy casting from your devices and Xiaomi TV+. Simply put - There is no better 75 inch TV out there currently at this price! ₹69,999.