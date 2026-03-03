Gadgets of the week: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75, Haier Gravity AI Series AC and Infinix Note Edge

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75
Xiaomi’s latest X Pro series of QLED TVs offer an immersive large-screen experience with peak visuals and sound! I’ve been using the 75” X Pro QLED for the last 2 weeks and find the experience unparalleled. First off the QLED picture quality is outstanding with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ allowing for vivid, natural colour and visuals whether its movies, OTT, social media or gaming. The 75 inch TV has a 97.76% screen-body ratio( near bezel-less design) and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode which lets you watch content as it was intended by the creators! Two powerful 34W box speaker systems enhanced by Dolby Audio/Dts X provide immaculate sound with crisp audio for dialogue and dynamic sound for action. The X Pro 75 launches very quickly and runs smoothly thanks to a Quad Core A55 processor and 32Gb storage. Watching sports content whether its cricket or F1 is a larger than life spectacle on the MaxView Display and if gaming is your thing - this TV is simply outstanding (120Hz Game Booster) ! Other features include Xiaomi’s seamless Patchwall interface, Google Tv, multiple HDMI ports, easy casting from your devices and Xiaomi TV+. Simply put - There is no better 75 inch TV out there currently at this price! ₹69,999.
Haier Gravity AI Series AC
The new Haier Gravity AI series of Air Conditioners are game-changers with smart AI features incorporated offering comfortable cooling, energy savings and easy maintenance. I’ve been using the 1.5 ton version (HSA19GHD-MAI5NB-I) in the elegant Morning Mist colour variant for a few weeks and now I’m hooked! This AC sports a refined Textured Fabric finish which looks and feels premium compared to other ACs. Gravity Series ACs have Hexa-Inverters built-in for powerful cooling with less energy usage - I love the Supersonic cooling feature which gives faster cooling in just 10 seconds (ideal for instant relief from heat). AI-ATMOX analyses the environment, learns my habits and offers ultimate climate control with max efficiency saving energy. AI for service is built-in providing automatic self-cleaning of both indoor and outdoor units seamlessly. I also downloaded the easy to use Haismart app which let me control the AC from anywhere via wifi! Other features include 20m long throw, cooling at 60°C, Super Anti-corrosion features and a Super Anti-Microbial filter for good health. If you’re planning to buy a new AC - the Haier Gravity AI series is a must! ₹53,760.
Infinix Note Edge
Infinix is one of my favourite smartphone brands as they make excellent phones with cutting-edge features at affordable price-points. The new Note Edge oozes great looks and is packed with features including an ultra slim 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved screen that looks awesome and a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor that performs great. On usage I found the battery (6500mAh) to last well into the second day(45W charging). Other features I liked include dual stereo speakers (sound by JBL/Hi-Res audio) offering clear calls and music, corning Gorilla Glass 7i and IP 65 rating offering durability and the excellent XOS 16 (Android 16) UI which is one of the best in the business in my opinion also incorporating Infinix AI. The 50MP AI rear camera takes top notch stills and video and now has Infinix’s own Live Photo mode! Note Edge is only 7.2mm thin and comes in a slew of colours including the ethereal Silk Green which I’ve been using. This is a Superb new smartphone with 3 OS upgrades & 5 years of security updates - Highly recommend! ₹21,999.
Fender Elie 12
The Elie 12 from Fender Audio is a portable BT speaker with 120W output and dual sound chambers for more treble and bass creating an open, detailed soundstage. Built for musicians, creators and serious listeners - the Elie 12 offers physical controls for volume, treble and bass and can be combined with other Elie units. Elie 12 is also designed for multi-source audio integration (you can even plug in your guitar) and has a 15 hour battery. ₹36,000.
Vivo V70 Elite
Vivo’s V70 Elite comes with great Zeiss cameras, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a 6.59” 1.5K AMOLED display to boot. The aesthetic phone runs on Origin OS 6 (based on Android 16). V70 Elite boasts plenty of AI imaging prowess and good durability with IP 68 & 69 resistance and a 6500 mAh battery on board with 90W charge. ₹51,999.
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
These Trail racing shoes are ideal if you often venture out into the nature for runs. With spring ZoomZ foam and a full-length carbon plate you get a smoother, Softer ride with plenty of energy return. The upper is made for water drainage and is breathable. A Vibram Megagrip outsole provides traction and grip in all weather conditions. ₹23,623.