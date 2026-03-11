Habitat International Film Festival to kick off in Delhi from March 13

If you are a film enthusiast in New Delhi, then the Habitat International Film Festival should definitely be on your must-visit list this week. Happening for 10 days, the 7th edition of this notable film festival pays attention to world cinema like no other. This year, the spotlight is on Hungarian films and a total of 21 films from the focal country will be screened for the audience across the different days.
The Habitat International Film Festival returns to Delhi from March 13 to 22, 2026 at the India Habitat Centre. The line-up comprises acclaimed films, award-winning movies, retrospectives and also serves as a notable platform for emerging voices in cinema, across the world. This year, the two most important aspects of the film festival are its focus on Hungarian cinema through film makers like Istvan Szabo and Zoltan Fabri; and a centenary retrospective of Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda. Newer voices include Hijra by Shahad Ameen, The Muralist by Sengedorj Janchivdorj, Being Human from Cambodia and The Botanist by Jin Li. The Festival will also screen Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident. Moreover, 24 women directors have been selected to showcase their films which also concentrate on women voices across the globe. The closing film for this year is Chopin, A Sonata in Paris by Michal Kwiecinski, drawn from the life of composer Frederic Chopin.
K G Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre states, “This year, we spotlight Hungary—a nation blessed with an extraordinary cinematic heritage. We are privileged to present 21 outstanding Hungarian films, including meticulously curated retrospectives of two visionary masters: Zoltán Fábri and István Szabó. Renowned for their intense narratives, stylistic innovation, and unflinching exploration of the human condition, these filmmakers—and Hungarian cinema at large—have earned widespread international acclaim. We are delighted to bring this exceptional selection to the heart of Delhi's passionate cinephile community.” He continues, “Alongside the Hungarian focus, the festival features works from Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Mexico, Lithuania, and many other nations—each voice contributing to a truly international tapestry of cinematic expression.”
What: Habitat International Film Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Delhi
When: March 13-22, 2026
Open to all. Entry free.