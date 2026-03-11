Habitat International Film Festival to kick off in Delhi from March 13

The Habitat International Film Festival returns to Delhi from March 13 to 22, 2026 at the India Habitat Centre. The line-up comprises acclaimed films, award-winning movies, retrospectives and also serves as a notable platform for emerging voices in cinema, across the world. This year, the two most important aspects of the film festival are its focus on Hungarian cinema through film makers like Istvan Szabo and Zoltan Fabri; and a centenary retrospective of Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda. Newer voices include Hijra by Shahad Ameen, The Muralist by Sengedorj Janchivdorj, Being Human from Cambodia and The Botanist by Jin Li. The Festival will also screen Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident. Moreover, 24 women directors have been selected to showcase their films which also concentrate on women voices across the globe. The closing film for this year is Chopin, A Sonata in Paris by Michal Kwiecinski, drawn from the life of composer Frederic Chopin.