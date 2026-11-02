Dedicated fan offers over €5 million to revive cancelled Prince of Persia remake

Industry observers note that taking a massive donation from a fan could create challenging optics for Ubisoft. Already facing criticism from players, accepting fan funding might hand detractors even more ammunition. As one perceptive community member put it: "Even if this proposal is real, taking such a huge donation from a fan is bad optics for Ubisoft."

Ultimately, experts believe this marks the final chapter for the plagued development cycle. With a notoriously troubled history behind the scenes, it appears unlikely that Ubisoft will reopen that can of worms, leaving this extraordinary fan proposal as a fascinating footnote in gaming history.