Dedicated fan offers over €5 million to revive cancelled Prince of Persia remake

The gaming community was left stunned after an anonymous user on r/PrinceofPersia proposed a staggering budget of over €5 million to finish The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Ubisoft worked on the high-profile project until 2025 before officially axing it, stating that the game "required more time and investment than we could responsibly commit."
Despite the cancellation, the dedicated supporter stepped forward to "provide financing" without demanding a financial profit or any creative control over Ubisoft's decisions. The unexpected gesture ignited fiery online discussions. While some praised the dedication, many labeled the proposal ridiculous, arguing that the funds would be better spent elsewhere, such as supporting passionate indie developers.
Industry observers note that taking a massive donation from a fan could create challenging optics for Ubisoft. Already facing criticism from players, accepting fan funding might hand detractors even more ammunition. As one perceptive community member put it: "Even if this proposal is real, taking such a huge donation from a fan is bad optics for Ubisoft."
Ultimately, experts believe this marks the final chapter for the plagued development cycle. With a notoriously troubled history behind the scenes, it appears unlikely that Ubisoft will reopen that can of worms, leaving this extraordinary fan proposal as a fascinating footnote in gaming history.