Dynamic Duo in a new phone

It's been a long time coming, which makes watching an iPhone transform into something resembling a mini-iPad particularly satisfying. Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is finally here, and it's arguably the most significant rethink of the iPhone in years. But beyond the novelty of unfolding a phone into a much larger screen, does this new form factor actually change how you use it? Having spent time with it, I'd say there's a compelling case to be made. A new story to unfold, even.

The first thing you notice is just how different the Duo feels in the hand. Closed, it's a compact, passport-like device, with a 5.4-inch outer display and squat, wide proportions that take some getting used to. The added width over a regular iPhone makes it surprisingly comfortable to type on, with a keyboard that some may prefer to the narrower layout on regular iPhones…though the volume buttons are a bit of a stretch. The Grade 5 titanium frame, reassuringly solid hinge and premium finish make a solid first impression, but at 254g, this is no lightweight (it’s heavier than the 18 Pro Max, for reference), and the dense, thicker when folded desithicker-when-folded

What I particularly like about the Duo is that the two-screen experience doesn't feel like a gimmick. iOS transitions between the displays smoothly, and supported apps adapt their layouts to take advantage of the extra real estate. Apple's Mail and Messages apps, for instance, make better use of the larger canvas, while split-screen multitasking lets you work with two apps simultaneously. The phone can also be positioned partially open for video calls or watching content hands-free. It's these little touches that make the form factor genuinely useful. The ability to use the larger screen for reading or catching up on work, or even just kicking back with some content, while retaining a reasonably compact device for everyday use, is a compelling proposition. Creatives will appreciate Apple Pencil support on both displays, which came via a recent software update. It’s not without teething issues – not every app is optimized yet for the dual displays, with support for extending across the entire display with vertical toolbars and tab bars. The return to Touch ID, while perfectly functional, feels a touch regressive after years of unlocking your phone with a glance.