Beats 360 blends workout-ready design with premium sound

Gym workouts and over-ear headphones don’t usually go together, with most ear cushions not playing well with heat and sweat. The Beats 360 wants to change that, with a sporty design, sweat resistance and a uniquely clever modular construction that makes these headphones as much of a style statement as an audio accessory.

The big talking point is the interchangeable ear cushions and headband padding, and you can swap them out based on your needs. The supplied Performance Knit material is breathable and better suited to sweaty workouts, while optional UltraPlush cushions (₹6900) offer a softer, more conventional finish. Swapping them is refreshingly simple, and the ability to change colours or replace worn-out cushions is a genuinely practical touch rather than a gimmick. The IPX4 rating adds some reassurance against sweat and light splashes, out in the open or in the gym.

Sound is unmistakably Beats - punchy, energetic and particularly suited to contemporary pop, hip-hop and electronic music. Bass has plenty of presence without completely drowning out vocals, making these a fun companion for gym playlists and the daily commute. Audiophiles looking for a wide, spacious soundstage or the last word in detail may want something more refined, though. Active noise cancellation is another highlight. It does a convincing job of taking the edge off traffic, office chatter and other everyday distractions, while Transparency mode lets some of the outside world back in. Call quality is good, too, making the 360 more versatile than a pair of headphones designed exclusively for workouts.