Beats 360 blends workout-ready design with premium sound

Gym workouts and over-ear headphones don’t usually go together, with most ear cushions not playing well with heat and sweat. The Beats 360 wants to change that, with a sporty design, sweat resistance and a uniquely clever modular construction that makes these headphones as much of a style statement as an audio accessory.
The big talking point is the interchangeable ear cushions and headband padding, and you can swap them out based on your needs. The supplied Performance Knit material is breathable and better suited to sweaty workouts, while optional UltraPlush cushions (₹6900) offer a softer, more conventional finish. Swapping them is refreshingly simple, and the ability to change colours or replace worn-out cushions is a genuinely practical touch rather than a gimmick. The IPX4 rating adds some reassurance against sweat and light splashes, out in the open or in the gym.
Sound is unmistakably Beats - punchy, energetic and particularly suited to contemporary pop, hip-hop and electronic music. Bass has plenty of presence without completely drowning out vocals, making these a fun companion for gym playlists and the daily commute. Audiophiles looking for a wide, spacious soundstage or the last word in detail may want something more refined, though. Active noise cancellation is another highlight. It does a convincing job of taking the edge off traffic, office chatter and other everyday distractions, while Transparency mode lets some of the outside world back in. Call quality is good, too, making the 360 more versatile than a pair of headphones designed exclusively for workouts.
There are compromises. The rather secure fit, which helps keep them in place, can create pressure around the jaw and temples during longer listening sessions, and the ear cushions can get warm. Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours with ANC enabled, which is respectable rather than class-leading. There’s no wired audio option, either, and the lack of automatic wear detection means taking the headphones off won’t automatically pause your music.
Priced at ₹42,990 in India, the Beats 360 are not what you’d call an impulse buy. But they make a fairly convincing case for themselves, especially if your headphones need to work (out) as hard as you do. Their appeal lies in the combination of workout-friendly construction, effective noise cancellation, customisation and easy integration with Apple and Android devices. They’re not the most obvious choice for the audio purist. But if you want one stylish pair of headphones for the gym, commute and office, the Beats 360 are the one to pick.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹42,900