What happens to your digital life after you die?

Death used to leave behind things that could be held. A box of letters. Photographs with curled edges. A diary tucked into a drawer. Perhaps an address book with half the names crossed out.

Now there can be an entirely different kind of inheritance waiting behind a password.

The digital life you leave behind

Your phone may contain years of photographs, conversations, notes, emails and documents. Your laptop may hold unfinished work. There could be money sitting in an online account, subscriptions quietly renewing every month, a cloud folder nobody else knows exists, or a social media profile that continues to receive birthday wishes long after you are gone.

The strange thing about digital possessions is that they do not naturally disappear when their owner does.

What happens next depends on the company, the country, the type of account and, increasingly, whether the person made arrangements beforehand.

Some services have built ways for people to decide what happens to their accounts. Google, for instance, has an Inactive Account Manager that can be set up to send selected data to trusted contacts after a period of inactivity. Apple allows users to nominate a Legacy Contact who can request access to certain account data after their death, provided the necessary documentation and access key are available. Facebook and Instagram offer memorialisation options, allowing a profile to remain online while limiting some account functions.

Without such arrangements, families can find themselves in an uncomfortable position. Being someone's next of kin does not automatically mean having the password to their email, access to their private messages or the legal right to take control of every digital account they used.

There is also a practical problem. People tend to organise physical possessions because they know someone will eventually have to deal with them. Digital life is much easier to accumulate invisibly. A person might have ten years of photographs spread across several services and have no idea which account contains what. Password managers, two-factor authentication and recovery codes can make access safer while someone is alive and considerably more complicated after they are gone.

Then there is money.

Digital wallets, cryptocurrency, online investments, creator accounts, payment platforms and even small amounts stored across apps can become part of an estate. Some may be recoverable through conventional inheritance procedures. Others can become extremely difficult to locate or access without records. A forgotten subscription is trivial while someone is alive. Multiply that by dozens of services and several years, and the digital remains of a person can become surprisingly messy.