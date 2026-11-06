Gadgets of the week: Blaupunkt SBW600 Klassic, Tefal Blend Up and Dreame X60 Ultra Complete

Oura Ring 5

Oura’s latest Ring is re-engineered and configured for more precise personal health data. Ring 5 has larger, smarter sensors than its predecessor bringing research-grade accuracy in Oura’s smallest form factor. Oura tracks 50+ health metrics accurately, including sleep, activity, stress, heart health, metabolic health and women’s health. It also integrates with 40+ apps while Oura AI Advisor provides sound guidance towards your goals. The Oura Ring 5 is made of Titanium and is waterproscratch-resistant,tant and durable and has a 1 week battery life. Available in multiple sizes and finishes to fit your finger. ₹50,900.