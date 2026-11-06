Gadgets of the week: Blaupunkt SBW600 Klassic, Tefal Blend Up and Dreame X60 Ultra Complete

Blaupunkt SBW600 Klassic
Blaupunkt’s new SBW600 Klassic is an 8.1Ch Dolby Atmos home theatre with 700w RMS output. The system has 360° surround sound and comes in a premium metallic design. I really appreciate the sleek design with metallic finish as it adds character to the speakers, plus I enjoyed the rich, solid bass emanating from the 8” side-firing sub. An added bonus are the rear satellites which connect wirelessly with zero lag. Dolby Atmos adds to the heightened realism while watching movies and playing games. Connectivity includes HDMI- ARC/E-ARC, Optical, Coaxial, Aux, BT and USB. With true German Engineering, Blaupunkt’s SBW 600 Klassic offers a true home theatre experience. ₹29,990.
Tefal Blend Up
Tefal’s Blend Up is a fabulous blender with a 1000W motor and advanced Powelix blades which deliver outstanding performance. On usage I could effortlessly conjure up smoothies, shakes, soups and sauces with the 8 automatic culinary programs onboard. Every time I was able to get the perfect texture and consistency I desired. 6 Powelix blades ensure a faster performance compared to other blenders and a touchscreen panel helps me select my program instantly. A brilliant addition is the Silence Mode which is twice as quiet and ideal for not disturbing others or your hearing. Blend Up is also compact and can be cleaned effortlessly. Blend Up provides two BPA-free bottles made of Tritan which are ideal for on-the-go. as well. The Tefal Blend Up is a must-have blender in the kitchen! ₹10,499.
Dreame X60 Ultra Complete
Dreame’s Robot-Vacuums are among the best in the market, and the X60 Ultra Complete is a flagship game-changer with comprehensive vacuuming and mopping features on board. The ultra-slim (7.95cm) device glides effortlessly cleaning edges and corners thoroughly compared to rivals. 35000Pa Vormax suction ensures particles of all form formssizes are captured, X60;UltraComplete also provides 40°C hot water mopping, 230RPM speed and 100°C pad cleaning to ensure sparkling and hygienic floors. The slim design allows for entry under sofas and furniture for a complete clean. If you’ve got carpets, the CarpetForce system effectively removes all debris. I also liked the smart manoeuvring of this device, equipped with 120° AI cams and laser beams, allowing it to identify up to 280 objects/obstacles. The X60 Ultra is also super durable and can perform more than 30000 cycles of reliable performance. X60 can be controlled by voice and an app, plus its compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Home, and recharges in 80 minutes. This is certainly the best robo-vac I’ve used so far! ₹1.30 lakh
Nike Vegam Run
Nike’s latest running shoe - Vegam Run is designed for Indian runners with insights gained from Indian athletes about running, training and daily usage. The shoe has been developed from concept stage to launch in 5 months to bring athlete-centred innovation to market. I’ve been using the Vegam Run for about 4 weeks and find it brilliant not only for running but also for long walks and casual days out. The design and colourways are modern and bold, while the shoe sports an engineered mesh upper, a full-length foam midsole and a textured rubber outsole for durability, comfort and air circulation. This shoe is a brilliant offering from Nike as it ticks all the boxes for most people who wish to be active and is priced extremely well! ₹3,795
Infinix GT50 Pro 5G
The new GT50 Pro from Infinix comes with India’s first Phone-to-Console Ecosystem, where you get an additional GT NX Station, NX controller and a MAG charge cooler along with the GT 50 Pro. This ecosystem allows you to game using the phone as a handheld, together with a friend or play big on your TV using the dock. The GT 50 Pro is a superb smartphone for gaming as it has many unique features, including a CyberMecha design with lights, a liquid cooling system with a Micro-Pump and a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor allowing up to 144 FPS gaming. The phone also has industry-first pressure-sensitive triggers to boost your gaming. The 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED display is bright (4500nits) with 2800HZ touch reporting and Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound that’s 50% louder. A 6500mAh battery runs for a day and half and charges at 45W wired and 30W wireless. GT 50 Pro’s cameras take good stills and video (50 MP rear/8MP ultra wide and13MP front). Of note is the availability of Jio Games which includes access to 1000+ games (AAA) and XArena - a console-inspired gaming interface. Overall, the experience offered here by Infinix and the GT50 Pro is top-notch and versatile if you’re into smartphone and regular gaming! ₹69,999.
Oura Ring 5
Oura’s latest Ring is re-engineered and configured for more precise personal health data. Ring 5 has larger, smarter sensors than its predecessor bringing research-grade accuracy in Oura’s smallest form factor. Oura tracks 50+ health metrics accurately, including sleep, activity, stress, heart health, metabolic health and women’s health. It also integrates with 40+ apps while Oura AI Advisor provides sound guidance towards your goals. The Oura Ring 5 is made of Titanium and is waterproscratch-resistant,tant and durable and has a 1 week battery life. Available in multiple sizes and finishes to fit your finger. ₹50,900.