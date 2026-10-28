Gadgets of the week: TP-Link Deco BE 95, Therabody ThermNeck & Upper Back and Loewe We. HEAR 1

Apple Watch Series 12

Apple’s latest smartwatch aims to make better sense of your body signals. The Watch Series 12 introduces a readiness score, drawing on sleep, activity, training load and vital signs to help you decide when to push harder or take it easy. Its new Health Sensing System measures heart rate every five seconds and tracks heart-rate variability more frequently. The S11 chip powers the experience, while the always-on Retina display peaks at 2,000 nits. Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, it offers up to 24 hours of battery life,Siri AI fast charging, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep tracking/Apnoea notifications and 50-metre water resistance. ₹56,900.