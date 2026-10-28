Gadgets of the week: TP-Link Deco BE 95, Therabody ThermNeck & Upper Back and Loewe We. HEAR 1

TP-Link Deco BE 95
Buffering and Wi-Fi dead zones are not what you signed up for when you paid for a high-speed broadband connection. TP-Link’s Deco BE95 takes aim at both with a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system that promises theoretical speeds of up to 33Gbps across four bands. Its dual 6GHz bands and Multi-Link Operation technology are built to keep multiple devices flying, whether you’re gaming, streaming or working from home. Two 10Gbps Ethernet ports cater to wired speed requirements, while HomeShield adds security and parental controls. It’s a serious networking upgrade for large, connected homes with plenty of speed and bandwidth. ₹1.10 lakh.
Therabody ThermNeck & Upper Back
Therabody’s ThermNeck & Upper Back is designed to tackle back stiffness with a wearable, cordless massager that combines dual Theragun percussion, kneading massage, soothing heat and near-infrared LED technology. Adjustable straps let you control the pressure, while three speed settings, three massage patterns and three heat levels offer room to customise the experience. With up to 180 minutes of battery life on board, think of it as a targeted recovery session for your neck and shoulders, without booking an appointment! ₹36,000.
Loewe We. HEAR 1
Loewe’s We. HEAR 1 opts here for a coral red variant, wrapping 40W of audio in a compact, fabric-clad design. It delivers up to 14 hours of playback, with IPX6 splash resistance for poolside playlists and outdoor gatherings. BT 5.0 takes care of wireless streaming, while an AUX input offers a wired alternative. There’s also a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Winner of both iF Design and Red Dot awards, this portable speaker makes a convincing case for treating your audio gear as a design accessory, not just another piece of tech. ₹8,990.
Insta360 Mic Pro
Good audio can make all the difference to a video, and the Insta360 Mic Pro packs several creator-friendly features into a compact 19.7g wireless microphone. Three mic capsules, AI noise cancellation and multiple pickup modes aim to deliver cleaner recordings across different environments. It even sports a customisable E-Ink display for logos or graphics. The 32GB onboard storage supports 32-bit float backup recording, helping recover audio that might otherwise clip. It supports up to four transmitters per receiver, offers a 400m range in ideal conditions, and delivers up to 30 hours of use with its charging case. ₹25,990.
Huawei Watch Buds 2
A smartwatch that doubles as an earbuds case? Huawei’s Watch Buds 2 hides a pair of wireless earbuds beneath its 1.5-inch AMOLED display, bringing two everyday essentials together on your wrist. The titanium-cased watch features a bright 3,000-nit screen, GPS, NFC and health-tracking tools, while the earbuds offer active noise cancellation and touch controls. The watch weighs 55g and the earbuds 4g each. You get up to four hours of listening per charge without noise cancellation. The combined device promises up to three days of battery life. It’s an ingenious space-saving idea! ₹52,000.
Apple Watch Series 12
Apple’s latest smartwatch aims to make better sense of your body signals. The Watch Series 12 introduces a readiness score, drawing on sleep, activity, training load and vital signs to help you decide when to push harder or take it easy. Its new Health Sensing System measures heart rate every five seconds and tracks heart-rate variability more frequently. The S11 chip powers the experience, while the always-on Retina display peaks at 2,000 nits. Available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, it offers up to 24 hours of battery life,Siri AI fast charging, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep tracking/Apnoea notifications and 50-metre water resistance. ₹56,900.