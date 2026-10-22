Gadgets of the week: Lumio Aura 5, EDT Flow and Orient Electric Ecotech Volt

Fosi Audio DAP Neo

This modern classic MP3 player has a retro design and can play Hi-Res lossless audio. It comes with expandable storage and runs for about 12 hours on a single charge. The metal body, tactile controls and choice of colours are welcome. DAP Neo also plays multiple formats and connects via BT or 3.5mm. A 2.4” TFT LCD displays album art. ₹7,600.