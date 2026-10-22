Gadgets of the week: Lumio Aura 5, EDT Flow and Orient Electric Ecotech Volt

Lumio Aura 5
Lumio's new Aura 5 speakers are the most refreshing HiFi audio kit I’ve come across this year. They provide true stereo with excellent separation and a wide soundstage with clarity, punch and premium acoustics. Setting them up is easy; once done, I listened to several pieces of music, audio and dialogue, and the results were outstanding. To add, the Aura 5s are elegant while adding to the aesthetics of the room. Across the board, I was sonically stimulated listening to music from various genres (Opera, heavy Metal, EDM) and loved the clear dialogue while watching OTT and listening to audiobooks and even enjoyed action movies with immersive sound. Features include connectivity via BT, USB, coaxial and 3.5mm. Inside, Lumio provides Class-D amplifiers and a high-quality DAC (Hi-Res audio with lossless support); on the outside, a curved front baffle, front-facing bass port, acoustic-grade wooden shell enclosure, 1-inch silk-dome tweeters, and 4.5-inch woofers. For me, it’s a pleasure to see a brand adopt this form factor and provide true HiFi sound! Well done, Lumio! ₹22,999.
EDT Flow
The Flow is a precision kettle from EDT with a PureGlass body. Flow is unique in that it allows 1°C precision control where you can boil water to the exact temperature you want. Flow also incorporates Cl-arity tech which allows water to boil long enough at 100°c to reduce microbes, impurities and chlorine. I love using this Kettle as the boiled water is ideal for my coffee requirements as well as my cooking needs. Glass also ensures cleaner, deposit free water for children. You also get 4 easy presets (warm, tea, coffee and boil) saving time. Flow has a capacity of 1L and is made from borosilicate glass. It also comes in a choice of 2 colours. If you’re particular about the quality and temperature of water you consume - the EDT Flow is an excellent addition to your kitchen! ₹4,999
Orient Electric Ecotech Volt
Ecotech Volt is a ceiling fan that can run efficiently for up to 10 hours without electricity! The BLDC fan has a built-in battery backup and consumes 50% less electricity compared to conventional fans. I’ve been using one in my room for the last month and now never have to worry about power cuts or the inverter running out of battery. I found that on moderate speed it runs well above the advertised 10 hours. Echotech Volt also comes with a remote with timer features and speed adjustments. The fan is also powerful (350 RPM motor with air delivery of 230CMM), ensuring strong airflow and cooling across the room. Available in white and Glacier Grey colours, A must-buy product from Orient Electric! ₹5,200.
Orient Flusso
Orient watch’s latest range of Flusso watches redefine what an affordable automatic watch can provide in terms of aesthetics and quality. Available in 5 colour/material variants the Flusso (RA-BB0201S) comes in at 39m with a mechanical movement providing a 40 hr power reserve and a sapphire crystal to protect the case. The watch also provides magnetic resistance (JIS Type 1) and comes with an integrated bracelet. ₹32,000
Camp Snap 2
This is a screen-free digital camera which is rechargeable while providing up to 500 shots on one charge. It's ideal for kids who go on a picnic or field trip and want to capture many images of the experience. Camp Snap 2 also comes with 6 filters and is tripod-compatible. An 8MP sensor captures crisp, detailed photos, and there’s a MicroSD pre-installed to shoot 2000 photos. Camp Snap 2 Charges via USB-C and can transfer directly to iOS, Android, Mac or PC. ₹6,600.
Fosi Audio DAP Neo
This modern classic MP3 player has a retro design and can play Hi-Res lossless audio. It comes with expandable storage and runs for about 12 hours on a single charge. The metal body, tactile controls and choice of colours are welcome. DAP Neo also plays multiple formats and connects via BT or 3.5mm. A 2.4” TFT LCD displays album art. ₹7,600.