Gadgets of the week: Oppo Find X10, Karbonn Rebel and Cult Kinetic

Oppo Find X10
Oppo’s new Find X10 is a remarkable smartphone with fully loaded features. I’ve been using it for a month and have come to really appreciate how all-round good this phone is. It has a dual 200MP camera system (developed with Hasselblad) and a 50MP ultra-wide cam, combining to take ultra-natural photos and video. 200 megapixels ensure remarkable detail in all pics, while the LUMO engine ensures accurate colour. Oppo AI is also very useful, from helping you at work to choosing what to do. The MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor provides pro-level power for all users. An 8000mAh battery ensures almost 2 days of use on a single charge, while the 6.59” Pro XDR display is one of the best in the market. IP66, IP68, and IP69 resistance provide protection against pretty much anything, and ColorOS 17 is one of the best operating systems on the market, with a fantastic UI. Oppo’s Find X10 is a seriously good smartphone! ₹1.39 lakh.
Karbonn Rebel
Karbonn’s new Rebel is a superb smartphone if you’re on a strict budget. It comes with 4G, a 6.75” HD+ display and a MediaTek octa-core processor. There’s a 7000mAh battery that lasts for about 40 hrs and a 50MP AI main camera that takes good photos and video for most daily purposes. I really like the fact that it has IP 64 resistance, an expandable storage option (up to 1TB) and Google Gemini on-board. I was totally impressed by the addition of a 3.5mm jack whic,h allowed me to plug in my regular earphones. The screen provides 650 nits of brightness, and pure Android 16 is a pleasure to use with zero bloatware on board. I was truly impressed with this Karbonn smartphone, which punches way above its weight - Highly recommend! ₹11,999.
Cult Kinetic
Cult Kinetic is a marvellous massage gun which helps with muscle recovery. The sleek and lightweight device is rechargeable with a 5-hour battery life and comes with a quiet and efficient BLDC motor. I’ve been using it religiously to help relieve muscle knots and tightness, and the device is unbelievably effective! It gives up to 8 mm amplitude to reach deeper muscle tissue and comes with multiple heads for various areas of the body. The kinetic massager is well balanced and easy to hold, especially with the 135° handle, which helps with hard-to-reach areas. You get 5 intensity levels and consistent percussion. 4 soft-touch attachments made of silicone provide full-body relief. A fine investment for your body! ₹3,999.
Sony MDR-3R Earphones
The MDR-3R are open-ear headphones that offer relaxed, effortless sound for everyday listening. You can plug them in via USB-C for music, hands-free calls and playback controls with no pairing or charging required. You can also swap between the included blue and orange ear pads. The MDR-3R have been reimagined from Sony’s iconic earphones of the 70s. ₹5,600.
DA1 camera
The DA1 camera is so unique that it has no screen, no AI, no Apps and no ink. You simply point, shoot and an instant B& W print comes out on BPA-free thermal paper. ₹9,200.
Apple MacBook Pro
Apple’s new MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is a revelation. It has a Tandem OLED display that can crank up to 2000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness. The device also has a touchscreen and up to 24 hours of battery life. Inside, the Max5 chip helps run operations at blistering s,peeds enabling you to perform demanding tasks, including AI usage. A new dynamic island lets you monitor activities and notifications. ₹3.5 lakh.