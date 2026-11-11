Gadgets of the week: Oppo Find X10, Karbonn Rebel and Cult Kinetic

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple’s new MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is a revelation. It has a Tandem OLED display that can crank up to 2000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness. The device also has a touchscreen and up to 24 hours of battery life. Inside, the Max5 chip helps run operations at blistering s,peeds enabling you to perform demanding tasks, including AI usage. A new dynamic island lets you monitor activities and notifications. ₹3.5 lakh.